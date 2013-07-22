Boy Scout Jamboree Bans Obese Kids and Adults
Some 30,000 Boy Scouts and 7,000 leaders gathered July 15 in West Virginia for the annual National Scouts Jamboree, and for the second time in the event's history, each of them was subject to a body mass index (BMI) cutoff that was designed to prohibit obese or unhealthily overweight people from participating in the event. The standard, organizers say, is in place to protect the health and safety of participants, as the Jamboree is packed with physical activities ranging from hiking to rock climbing.
"This policy is not meant to keep anyone out at all, and it's just to make sure that they're safe," Boy Scouts of America's public relations director Deron Smith told CNN. "We offer thousands of summer camp experiences (that) do not have this requirement."
But Dr. Jennifer Shu, an Atlanta pediatrician, told CNN, "Any organization can make their own rules, but as a pediatrician I feel like we should be promoting physical activity for everybody, be as inclusive as possible, and only exclude from activity if there's a physical threat to their health," she said.
Boys whose BMI is slightly lower than 40, but who are still considered obese for their height can be admitted to the Jamboree, but they are subject to additional health scrutiny, including a personal health recommendation from a health care provider.
Image: Scout campsite, via Shutterstock
