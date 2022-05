It's called "A Soldier for a Soldier." Back in February, 9-year-old Kingston boy Brendan Haas wanted to trade for a trip to Disney World.

He started with a toy soldier. From there, the trades got bigger and better with the network growing nationwide, until Brendan met his goal: tickets to Disney World including air fare, a stay at the Disney Villas, and almost $900 in Disney gift certificates.

"I think it would make them a lot happier," Brendan said.

A family of a fallen soldier was chosen randomly from a hat over Memorial Day weekend.