Boston Transit Worker Saves Little Girl's Stuffed Bunny

By the time I got to the bottom of the stairs, the next train had come, but was stopped halfway through the station. The doors remained closed. And there I saw her, Nummy. She was sitting on the platform, just right. The conductor of the next train, in the middle of rush hour, had stopped the train, picked Nummy up and put her back on the platform for us. I thanked the worked profusely and ran back to Michelle and Roozle who had now started coming down the elevator to find out where I had gone. I waited for them at the top of the elevator, Nummy in hand to be reunited with her Roozle. Michelle strolled Roozle and Nummy over to the worker's station where Roozle shouted a big thank you to her for saving her friend. Image: Nummy, via Life with Roozle. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
