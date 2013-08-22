Are Schools Becoming Anti-Boy? One Writer Says Yes
A recent essay on TIME magazine's website argues that schools are becoming "hostile environments for young boys." In the aftermath of school violence in places including Newtown, Connecticut, many schools have adopted zero tolerance policies related to firearms, but those rules are sometimes interpreted very strictly, with boys as young as seven being suspended for pretending to "shoot" bad guys with pencils, or for throwing imaginary hand grenades. As a result, writer Christina Hoff Sommers worries that schools are no longer letting boys engage in the action-oriented, good-guys-versus-bad-guys play that she says comes naturally to them.
Readers, what do you think? Is your child's school a boy-friendly environment?
Image: Boy at blackboard, via Shutterstock
Comments