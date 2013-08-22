Are Schools Becoming Anti-Boy? One Writer Says Yes

Across the country, schools are policing and punishing the distinctive, assertive sociability of boys. Many much-loved games have vanished from school playgrounds. At some schools, tug of war has been replaced with "tug of peace." Since the 1990s, elimination games like dodgeball, red rover and tag have been under a cloud—too damaging to self-esteem and too violent, say certain experts. Young boys, with few exceptions, love action narratives. These usually involve heroes, bad guys, rescues and shoot-ups. As boys' play proceeds, plots become more elaborate and the boys more transfixed. When researchers ask boys why they do it, the standard reply is, "Because it's fun."

According to at least one study, such play rarely escalates into real aggression—only about 1% of the time. But when two researchers, Mary Ellin Logue and Hattie Harvey, surveyed classroom practices of 98 teachers of 4-year-olds, they found that this style of play was the least tolerated. Nearly half of teachers stopped or redirected boys' dramatic play daily or several times a week—whereas less than a third reported stopping or redirecting girls' dramatic play weekly.

Play is a critical basis for learning. And boys' heroic play is no exception. Logue and Harvey found that "bad guy" play improved children's conversation and imaginative writing. Such play, say the authors, also builds moral imagination, social competence and imparts critical lessons about personal limits and self-restraint. Logue and Harvey worry that the growing intolerance for boys' action-narrative-play choices may be undermining their early language development and weakening their attachment to school.