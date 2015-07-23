Are Kids in YOUR State Thriving? Find Out!

The Annie E. Casey Foundation recently released the 2015 edition of its KIDS COUNT Data Book, and the findings give us a good indication of how well our country is doing as a whole—and where we need to improve.

The report has been published annually since 1990, and sheds light on the lives of children all across the United States. (This year's edition compares trends from 2008 with data from 2013.) Each is state given an overall rank based on four categories that are also individually evaluated: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

It was found that children are facing more economic and family/community hardships than before, but have made positive developments in health and education. Here are a few of the report's key findings:

22 percent (16.1 million) of kids are being raised below the poverty line

5.2 million children still lack health insurance

Two thirds of eighth graders are proficient in math

Four out of five high school students are graduating on time

Teen births are on the decline (There were 26 births per 1,000 teens in 2013 vs. 60 births per 1,000 teens in 1990)

As for each individual state's overall rankings, Minnesota came in at number one, while Mississippi came in at the bottom. See where your state stacked up here.

