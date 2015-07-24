Are Babies in the NICU Getting Too Many Unnecessary Tests and Treatments?

Infant mortality rates are on the decline, which is excellent news. But when it comes to newborn health, there's still room for improvement—and new Choosing Wisely recommendations developed by neonatologists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center focus on improving the care of infants treated in neonatal intensive care units by avoiding unnecessary tests and treatments. The guidelines, which were published online in Pediatrics, were developed from a survey of more than 1,000 pediatricians, neonatologists, and pediatric medical and surgical specialists.

Of course, "advanced tests and treatments have been important factors in [the decline in infant mortality rates], but we need to use them more wisely," senior author of the recommendations, DeWayne Pursley, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P., Chair of the Department of Neonatology and Pediatrician-in-Chief at BIDMC, said in a news release.

"In general, newborn care providers do a good job communicating with families about the care of their babies, but there is always room to do better," added author Timmy Ho, M.D., FAAP, a neonatologist at BIDMC. "Our hope is that caregivers and families will use this list as a starting point in discussions about tests and treatments and whether or not they add value to a baby's care."

