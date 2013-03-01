Anti-Nausea Drug Safe for Pregnancy, Study Finds

I tried a bunch of different prescription drugs. None of them worked as well as no to morning sickness tea. I made sure to steep it at least 5 minutes.. and I actually sipped on it throughout the day. That was the best way to keep my nausea at bay since mine wasn't just morning sickness. At first I added honey but by day 2 I didn't need it. I like strong tea so the stronger the better for me.
Comments (1)
