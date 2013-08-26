Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Alec Baldwin and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Alec Baldwin and Wife Welcome Baby Girl August 25, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Alec Baldwin and Wife Welcome Baby Girl 30489 Already dad to daughter Ireland, 17, Alec and the EXTRA special correspondent announced in February they were expecting their first child together. As the mom-to-be adjusted to pregnancy — which included satisfying her citrus cravings — the former 30 Rock star admitted he was looking forward to being a stay-at-home father. "My dream is to be home with the baby, standing in the doorway, saying goodbye to Mommy," he said. "'Mommy is going to work now. Bye Mommy ... don't work too hard!'" Hilaria, however, had her doubts about Alec's determination — especially during the early morning hours. "At this point, before the baby is born, he thinks he's going to be Mr. Mom," the expectant yoga instructor explained. "We'll see if at 3 o'clock in the morning when the baby is screaming and we need to change the diaper if he's going to be Mr. Mom at that point." Image: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, via Shutterstock Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Alec Baldwin and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
