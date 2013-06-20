Home Health Parents News Now Alcohol OK in Moderation During Pregnancy, Study Finds Alcohol OK in Moderation During Pregnancy, Study Finds By Holly Lebowitz Rossi June 20, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_120563956 30369 According to [the] study, children born to mothers who drank moderately while pregnant did not show signs of balance problems when they were 10; trouble with balance is a good indicator of problems with brain development in utero, the authors say. The researchers, who published their results in the journal BMJ Open, studied nearly 7,000 ten-year-olds enrolled in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children who were born between 1991 and 1992. The children were given three different balance tests, including walking on a balance beam and standing still on one leg with their eyes closed. Those whose mothers reported drinking three to seven alcoholic beverages a week during their 18th week of pregnancy were more likely to fall into the top 25% of performers on the balance exercises compared to those whose moms abstained. These findings support those of a previous study out of Denmark that reported light to moderate drinking early in pregnancy was not associated with declines in intelligence, attention or self-control in children at age 5. But this study did caution that heavy drinking was linked to negative developmental effects. Despite the fact that better balance is an indicator of healthy brain development in the womb, the current results don't necessarily mean that it's time to rethink the advice that pregnant women shouldn't drink. Research has shown that drinking can cause physical deformities as well as behavioral and cognitive symptoms in babies, including fetal alcohol syndrome. Image: Pregnant woman with wine, via Shutterstock By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Alcohol OK in Moderation During Pregnancy, Study Finds Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
