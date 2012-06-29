Adele Announces Her Pregnancy
British singer-songwriter Adele Adkins announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Simon Konecki, on her personal website Friday afternoon. Adele, whose album 21 won a whopping total of six Grammys this year, and Konecki, CEO of the charity drop4drop, have been together since the beginning of the year. Konecki, 36, has a daughter from a previous marriage.
In February, the 24-year-old told PEOPLE that she wanted to have three sons before she turns 30.
Image: Adele at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center via Shutterstock
