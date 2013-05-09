Home Health Parents News Now Actress Rachel Leigh Cook Pregnant with First Child Actress Rachel Leigh Cook Pregnant with First Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 09, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_124854334 30309 "Thanks for the love you guys," the actress Tweets, while The Vampire Diaries actor adds, "Thank you everyone. We are delighted." Cook — best known for her role in She's All That — and Gillies, 37, will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in August, after tying the knot in 2004. In addition to their television roles — including the dad-to-be's upcoming performance in The Originals, a spinoff of the Vampire series– the couple are also preparing for the May 15 premiere of Broken Kingdom, which Gillies both produced and stars in alongside Cook. Image: Rachel Leigh Cook, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Actress Rachel Leigh Cook Pregnant with First Child Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments