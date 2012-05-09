Actress Lisa Rinna Reveals Postpartum Depression

"After having my first daughter Delilah, I had severe postpartum depression," she explained. "I kept it a secret. I didn't say a word to anybody in the world. [My husband] thought I was just nuts. He had no idea what was going on and I was so hopeless and felt so lost."

She added, "Ten months later, [I] opened up to him and told him how worthless I felt. My self-esteem was gone. I didn't want to have sex. It was opening up something that I felt so much shame about was the most valuable thing that I could have done."