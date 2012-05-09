Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Actress Lisa Rinna Reveals Postpartum Depression Actress Lisa Rinna Reveals Postpartum Depression By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 09, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Actress Lisa Rinna Reveals Postpartum Depression 29648 "After having my first daughter Delilah, I had severe postpartum depression," she explained. "I kept it a secret. I didn't say a word to anybody in the world. [My husband] thought I was just nuts. He had no idea what was going on and I was so hopeless and felt so lost." She added, "Ten months later, [I] opened up to him and told him how worthless I felt. My self-esteem was gone. I didn't want to have sex. It was opening up something that I felt so much shame about was the most valuable thing that I could have done." Image: Lisa Rinna, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Actress Lisa Rinna Reveals Postpartum Depression Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
