Actress Hilary Duff Pregnant with Baby Boy

The singer and actress Hilary Duff talked about her pregnancy and announced the baby's gender--a boy--last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . She said she's having an easy pregnancy, and she declined to reveal the potential names she and her husband, Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie, have picked out.

Duff also said, according to PEOPLE.com, that she and Comrie were starting to get discouraged after several failed attempts to get pregnant: "So when it actually happened ... he was in the shower and I just held up the test and I was like, 'Oh my God.' And he was like, 'Ahh!' He was soaking wet. We were just a mess and started crying. It was really exciting."