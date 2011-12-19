Actress Alyson Hannigan Expecting Second Child

Already parents to daughter Satyana Marie, 2½, the actress — whose new movie American Reunion is due out next year — admitted last April that the couple were unsure as to whether they would be expanding their family.

"We hit the jackpot with the first one. If you win the lottery, do you keep buying lottery tickets?" Hannigan mused. "Or just enjoy the lottery you won?"

Last spring, Hannigan talked to Parents.com about how she works to balance her family and professional lives, all while finding some time for herself in the mix. "It's good for everyone when moms get a night off to have fun with their friends," she said. "It helps things go easier the next day and you can remember when you could go and just have fun and be silly without having to listen to make sure someone is not crying."