A News Round-Up, and a Thank You

First and foremost, big thanks to Erin O'Donnell for the terrific job she did guest-blogging while I was in blissful away-land these past 2 weeks. I enjoyed visiting PNN as a reader, and I certainly learned a lot from what I read.

Perhaps the most interesting and intriguing story, though, was about the parents of twin newborns who were making their first airplane flight with babes in tow. The parents passed out candy to all the other passengers on the plane, apologizing in advance for any crying or disruption their babies might cause, and offered earplugs to anyone who was bothered. The debate that ensued was fascinating!

So again, thank you Erin for such smart coverage of such a wide spectrum of parenting news stories.

Oh, and thank YOU, readers, for taking the Parents News Now Facebook page to a thrilling milestone - we've surpassed the 1,000-follower mark! If you don't follow us yet, "like" PNN on Facebook by clicking here.