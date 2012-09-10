A News Round-Up, and a Thank You
First and foremost, big thanks to Erin O'Donnell for the terrific job she did guest-blogging while I was in blissful away-land these past 2 weeks. I enjoyed visiting PNN as a reader, and I certainly learned a lot from what I read.
It was an eventful two weeks in the world of parenting news. Stories ranged from the controversial new recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics concerning circumcision to the births of celebrity babies toreality TV stars Snooki and Giuliana and Bill Rancic.
We were alerted to new warnings as well, including the dangers of colored laundry detergent gel-packs and the deceptiveness of products that claim to teach babies to read.
Perhaps the most interesting and intriguing story, though, was about the parents of twin newborns who were making their first airplane flight with babes in tow. The parents passed out candy to all the other passengers on the plane, apologizing in advance for any crying or disruption their babies might cause, and offered earplugs to anyone who was bothered. The debate that ensued was fascinating!
So again, thank you Erin for such smart coverage of such a wide spectrum of parenting news stories.
Image: Thank you note, via Shutterstock
