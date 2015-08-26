A New Study Says Daycare Doesn't Make Kids Aggressive

If you're worried that your little tyke is picking up some bullying behavior from daycare, relax: A recent study has found that the amount of time kids spend in daycare has little effect on aggressive behavior.

At age 2, there was some evidence of small effects of early, extensive, and continuous care on aggression, lead author Eric Dearing said in a press release. "Yet, by age 4 — when these children had been in child care for 2 additional years — there were no measurable effects of child care in any of our statistical models," he said. "This is the opposite of what one would expect if continuous care was risky for young children."