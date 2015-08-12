A New Poll Reveals Parents' Top Child-Health Concerns. Can You Guess What They Are?

Being a parent means you have concerns—probably hundreds—about your child's well-being. So what do adults in the United States label as the biggest problems their children face in 2015?

According the ninth annual C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, adults' top three child-health concerns are childhood obesity (60 percent), bullying (58 percent), and drug abuse (53 percent). Those three biggies were also last year's leaders. But what has changed—a lot—from last year: Sexting and overall internet safety are now among the leading health concerns parents have for their children, ranking higher than smoking.

In 2014, sexting was ranked 13th on the survey, while this year it rose to number six. Internet safety climbed from eighth to fourth.

"We found that while the public may find benefits to today's shifting media environment, whether through cellphones or other technology, many also recognize risks that may make young people vulnerable," said Matthew M. Davis, M.D., M.A.P.P., in a press release. He added, "The major health issues that people are most worried about for children across the country reflect the health initiatives providers, communities and policy makers should be focused on."

Caitlin St John is an Editorial Assistant for Parents.com who splits her time between New York City and her hometown on Long Island. Follow her on Twitter: @CAITYstjohn