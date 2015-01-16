A Happy Childhood Can Lead to a Healthy Heart

Heart disease—the number one killer of men and women in the United States—is not something to ignore, and with National Heart Month just around the corner, the latest heart health research is coming at just the right time.

According to a new study, published in Circulation, earlier this week, a positive childhood experience could actually benefit heart health later in life. The study examined the psychosocial advantages of 1,100 participants, between the ages of 3 and 18, to determine whether certain factors had an impact on their hearts as adults, like whether they were brought up in a financially secure environment and if their families fostered positive health choices and social skills at a young age.

Each individual's cardiovascular health was then evaluated 27 years later, and the results concluded that the adults who had been exposed to the most psychosocial advantages had better heart health. Fourteen percent of the adults were more likely to be at a normal weight, 12 percent were more likely to not smoke, and 11 percent were more likely to have healthy blood sugar levels," according to HealthyDay.

Although this study finds a correlation between a positive childhood experience and better heart health in adulthood, it does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Even so, the environments we're raised in can influence our lives, so one of the keys to decreasing health disease in our country may be to provide kids with a stable and healthy childhood. And as February approaches, be on the look-out for more (and sometimes tasty!) ways to combat heart disease.

Caitlin St John is an Editorial Assistant for Parents.com who splits her time between New York City and her hometown on Long Island. She's a self-proclaimed foodie who loves dancing and anything to do with her baby nephew. Follow her on Twitter: @CAITYstjohn