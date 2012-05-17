Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now 9-Year-Old to Protesters: 'God Hates No One' 9-Year-Old to Protesters: 'God Hates No One' By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 17, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print 9-Year-Old to Protesters: 'God Hates No One' 29663 "Josef was determined to make his own statement so we went to the car and with pencil and his sketch pad, he made up his own little sign that reads 'GOD HATES NO ONE,' " his mom wrote. "Those people are scary but he stood strong, was respectful and stood by his convictions. He will be a good man, I have no doubt. I got my Mothers Day present early." Image via NPR.org By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment 9-Year-Old to Protesters: 'God Hates No One' Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
