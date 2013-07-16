13-Pound Baby Born to Pennsylvania Couple

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi July 15, 2013
Advertisement

A baby girl weighing 13 pounds 12 ounces was born this week in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania by Cesarean section, The Huffington Post is reporting.  Addyson Gayle Cessna set a record at the hospital where she was born, and she joins a growing number of babies who are unusually large, including a boy born last March in England weighing more than 15 pounds.  Experts warn, as The Huffington Post reports, that the phenomenon is more a concern than an amusing novelty:

    • By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
    © Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com