13-Pound Baby Born to Pennsylvania Couple

A baby girl weighing 13 pounds 12 ounces was born this week in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania by Cesarean section, The Huffington Post is reporting. Addyson Gayle Cessna set a record at the hospital where she was born, and she joins a growing number of babies who are unusually large, including a boy born last March in England weighing more than 15 pounds. Experts warn, as The Huffington Post reports, that the phenomenon is more a concern than an amusing novelty: