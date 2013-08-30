11-Year-Old Lung Transplant Patient Returns Home

"Sarah's looking forward to being a regular little kid," her mother, Janet Murnaghan, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "We're looking forward to Sarah having a nice long life."

The child with end-stage cystic fibrosis received the lung transplants in June after a federal judge intervened on her parents' behalf and allowed her to be considered earlier on the adult lung transplant list for her region. The move sparked a furious national debate about lung transplant allocation and changed the way the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network considers cases of severely ill children waiting for the transplants.

A first set of lungs failed, and Sarah received a second set three days later.

Sarah has improved enough to be free of oxygen for the first time in 2 1/2 years, though she still needs some help from a machine to breathe, she's walking short distances on her own and engaging in physical therapy to gain strength, according to her mother, who has posted updates about her daughter to Facebook. Tests of lung tissue showed no sign of rejection, the mother wrote.