Parents News Now

Smug Neighbor Shames Mom for Using Her Car to Soothe Her Children to Sleep
Driving kids around to soothe them is an age-old parenting trick — but one mom's neighbor dared to send her a note criticizing the environmental impact it carries.
This Mom Developed Pregnancy-Related Cancer—Now Her Twin Gave Birth to Her Second Child For Her
One mother had a hysterectomy to fight the rare cancer she developed after her first pregnancy—and her twin sister just made her dream of having another child a reality.
This Brand Just Made the Most Incredible Gesture to Support Grieving Parents
When a grieving mom wrote to Earth Mama Organics with a request, the company came through in a beautiful way.
This Eco-Friendly Bedding Brand Is Offering a Discount on Its Blankets for a Very Good Cause
Cariloha teamed up with Project Linus to provide blankets for kids in hospitals and foster care — and savings for you.
10 Outdated Disney Movies Parents Won't Show Their Kids, According to New Poll
They may have been your childhood staples, but parents today are keeping these Disney movies from their kids.
The Internet Is Crazy Over Whipped Coffee: Here's How You Can Make It at Home
You need just three ingredients to whip up this gorgeous (and tasty!) treat.
6 Zoos and Aquariums Offering Live Videos of Animals for Free During New Coronavirus Outbreak
They're entertaining for kids and adults!
Frozen’s Josh Gad Is Reading Books to Kids on Twitter Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
“I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of daycare to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event.”
How to Prevent Pool Chemical Injuries This Summer
Four Girls Reunite After They Beat Cancer Together at the Same Hospital: 'It's Amazing to See'
North Carolina’s Famous Wild Horses Emerge from Hurricane Florence Unscathed
Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth to Sons on the Same Day at the Same Hospital

How to Help With Hurricane Florence Relief

Organizations are already in place to provide assistance. Here is how you can help.

John McCain's Mom, 106, Is 'Proud' of His Legacy—But It's 'Tough' to 'Bury Your Child'
Black Girl Removed from Louisiana Catholic School in Tears Over Hairstyle: It's 'Very Upsetting'
Mom Investigated by Cops, Children's Services for Letting 8-Year-Old Walk Dog Alone
Stranded Toddler Finds Help for Himself and Baby Brother After Their Mother Is Killed in Car Wreck
Mom Speaks Out After Girl, 12, Sets Herself on Fire While Attempting Viral ‘Fire Challenge'
Immigrant Mom Is Suing U.S. Over Separation From Her Breastfeeding Baby Girl
Single Parents Are Judged Differently Than Married Moms & Dads in the Workplace
ICE Arrests Man Allegedly Wanted for Homicide While Driving Pregnant Wife to Hospital for Birth
If You Bought Babyganics Baby Care Products, You Could Be Eligible for a Settlement
California Pizza Kitchen Just Added Cauliflower Crust Pizzas to Their Kids' Menu
Why It's Never OK to Taser a Child
Asbestos Found in Some Playskool Crayons, Consumer Group Claims
Mom Allegedly Killed in Sleep by Sons Who 'Were Tired of Her Parenting Style and Demands on Them'
Heartbroken Mom Whose 14-Year-Old Vanished 5 Years Ago Says Daughter Has Mailed a Letter Home
Teen Hospitalized After Doing the 'Hot Water Challenge.' Here's Why It's Dangerous
3-Year-Old Girl Develops Infection from Florida Beach: 'It Was Basically Burning Her Skin'
Woman Dies Days After Giving Birth As Medics Assumed She Can't Afford Ambulance Ride, Mom Claims
Breastfeeding in Public Is FINALLY Legal in All 50 States
Mom Blames Hot Chips for Daughter's Gallbladder Problems: 'I Was Very Surprised'
Breastfeeding Mom Kicked Out of Swimming Pool Plans to File Charges: 'It's Absolutely Disgusting'
Florida Couple Who Painted Their House as a Beacon for Son with Autism Wins Battle with City
Women Everywhere Are Complaining of Cavities After Watching This Attractive Dentist's 'In My Feelings' Challenge
Wild Parsnip Plant Causes Second-Degree Burns on Vermont Woman's Leg
Minn. Daycare Operator Who Hung Toddler From a Noose Avoids Prison
Ariz. Parents Called Toddler's Caretakers Repeatedly with No Answer—Then Learned She Was Dead
