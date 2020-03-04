Childhood Obesity

Child obesity in America is an ongoing concern. Learn how to prevent childhood obesity by encouraging healthy eating and exercise and what to do if your child is already overweight.

7 Inspiring Quotes From 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz's New Book
The Emmy-nominated actress shares her incredible journey toward loving herself, and we could all learn from her truths.
3 Steps Parents Can Take Now to Prevent Obesity Later
An alarming new study warns that more than half of today's kids are at risk for becoming obese adults, even if they're not heavy now. Here's how you can help your child.
Kids' Weight Guidelines You Should Ignore
New guidelines get it wrong when it comes to kids' weight, says one expert. Here's what to do (and what to avoid) to help your child stay healthy.
Should We Stop Using BMI to Measure Obesity in Kids?
Do BMIs make you roll your eyes? Then you'll want to read about a new study that suggests switching to a different tool to measure kids' body fat.
Research Pinpoints 3 Key Ways to Reduce Your Child's Risk of Obesity
A new study has linked childhood obesity to inconsistent routines around mealtime, screen time, and, most importantly, bedtime. 
If Your Preschooler Craves Fast Food, You May Want to Turn Off the TV
According to a new study, preschoolers who see ads for fast-food are more likely to eat it.
Kids Only Need to Exercise for 10 Minutes a Day to Reap Benefits, Study Says
It turns out just 10 minutes of intense activity is enough to help kids stay on the right track with their health.
Should Overweight Kids Get Second Helpings?
It may seem like eliminating seconds at the dinner table would help overweight kids. But some experts believe that restricting food could backfire.
Kids Twice as Likely to Inherit a High BMI Than a Low One, Study Says
When Parents Think Kids Are Overweight, It's More Likely They Will Be Later On
Kids With a Genetic Risk of Obesity Are More Likely to Overeat When Viewing Fast Food Ads
All Kids Should Be Screened for Obesity, According to Aggressive New Recommendation

How to Help Kids Maintain a Healthy Weight

In the past decade, Latino kids have surpassed their peers to become the heaviest group of children in America. But it doesn’t have to be that way. 

Could a Younger Sibling Make Your Child Skinnier?
The Surprising Thing That May Help Kids Lose Weight
Just When You Thought Eating Fish During Pregnancy Was a Good Thing...
Exposure to Secondhand Smoke Linked to Obesity, Poor Cognition in Children
Water Coolers in Schools Do More Than Quench Thirst
Study: Mindfulness Might Help Prevent Childhood Obesity
This Is Scary: 41 Million Kids Under 5 Are Overweight Worldwide
There May Be a Link Between Light Exposure and Kids' Weight
Study: Bones of Obese Children Could Be in Trouble
Would You Notice If Your Kid Was Overweight?
Staggering 1 in 5 Kids Have Troubling Cholesterol Levels, Study Says
Study: Distracted Dining as Harmful as Distracted Driving
Take It to Heart: New Study Shows Heart Problems in Obese Kids as Young as 8
An 8-Year-Old's Body Image Is Even More Important Than You Thought
The Truth About Kids and Added Sugars
Portion Problems
Are You an Accurate Judge of Your Child's Weight? (Answer: Maybe Not)
Skipping the Gym? Here's Why Your Baby Should Be Your Motivation
Family Stress Might Be Making Girls More Obese Than Boys
Are You in Denial About Your Child's Weight Gain?
Should Parents Be Fined for Their Obese Kids?
Could Your Kid's Preschool Program Help Fight Childhood Obesity?
Read This Before You Donate to a Holiday Food Drive
Antibiotic Treatment During Pregnancy May Lead to Obesity Risk for Child
Should Nestle Be Allowed to Partner With Girl Scouts USA? One Mom Says No.
