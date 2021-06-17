Experts have found a potential link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines in young adults. Here's what to know about the possible connection—and why experts recommend that everyone older than 12 still get vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccines Might Raise the Risk of Myocarditis in Young Adults-Here's What Parents Need to Know

Vaccine or flu shot in injection needle. Doctor working with patient's arm. Physician or nurse giving vaccination and immunity to virus, influenza or HPV with syringe.

Almost 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, 175 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vast majority report mild side effects like injection site pain, body aches, and low-grade fever. But experts have recently noticed a rare (but concerning) symptom in a very small percentage of young people who received Pfizer or Moderna: an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.

"We're seeing an uptick in the amount of myocarditis cases diagnosed, especially in people under 30," says Steven Abelowitz, M.D. FAAP, a board-certified pediatrician who serves as the medical director and president of Coastal Kids pediatric medical group. He adds most myocarditis cases have occurred in males between the ages of 16 and 24-usually several days after the second dose of the mRNA vaccine.

Myocarditis after vaccination appears rare; only 789 cases have been reported across all age groups so far, and not all have been confirmed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Plus, "most of the cases are short-lived and mild," adds Dr. Abelowitz. "About 80 percent of people hospitalized are recovering fully and going home."

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is having an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss these myocarditis cases. In the meantime, the organization advises that everyone 12 and up still receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The potential consequences of coronavirus (including long-term health problems, hospitalization, and death) far outweigh the risk of myocarditis after vaccination.

Here's everything you need to know about the possible link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines.

What is Myocarditis?

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. "This inflammation enlarges and weakens the heart, creates scar tissue, and forces it to work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body," according to the Myocarditis Foundation. While it's most commonly caused by viral infections, it can also be triggered by medications, autoimmune disease, environmental toxins, or other factors.

Myocarditis is a relatively uncommon condition, even before it was linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. "You probably see one or two cases per year in pediatric offices," adds Daniel Cohen, M.D. a pediatrician at Westmed Medical Group. It mainly occurs between puberty and the early 30's, and it generally affects males more than females.

Myocarditis usually isn't serious. Most individuals have no symptoms and aren't diagnosed at all, according to the Myocarditis Foundation. That said, if symptoms are present, they can include chest pain that worsens after exertion or lying down, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, lightheadedness, and fainting. In extreme cases, myocarditis can lead to abnormal heartbeat, heart failure, or death (although this isn't common).

Myocarditis treatment varies for everyone. Many patients get better without intervention, but doctors may also prescribe anti-inflammatories or steroids.

Note that myocarditis is different from pericarditis, which is a "inflammation of the outer lining of the heart," says the CDC. Some cases of pericarditis have also been reported in young people who received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Is There a Link Between Myocarditis and COVID-19 Vaccines?

When it comes to myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines, "it's more of a numbers situation," explains Dr. Abelowitz. "There's a questionable correlation, but it could also be a coincidental spike."

Experts first became concerned after data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)-a repository of reports from patients and professionals about vaccine side effects-showed higher-than-expected cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in vaccinated individuals under 30 years old.

Indeed, VAERS data compiled through May 31 depicted 789 cases of suspected myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people of all ages. Digging a little deeper, 475 of the reported cases happened in people under the age of 30-and about 226 of them were confirmed (the organization is conducting follow-up and review of the remaining cases).

Perhaps the most concerning for experts, 196 of the myocarditis/pericarditis reports were in young adults between the ages of 18 to 24, while 79 cases were among 16- to 17-year-olds. These are surprisingly high numbers, says the American Heart Association (AHA), considering people under 24 years old account for only 9 percent of all vaccinations in America.

The CDC also reported on outcomes for these individuals. Of the 475 people under 30 with suspected myocarditis or pericarditis, they have information for 285 of them. The majority (270 people) were discharged, while 15 remained in the hospital (with three in the intensive care unit). Additionally, 81 percent had "full recovery of symptoms," and 19 percent had "ongoing signs or symptoms or unknown status," says the CDC.

Hopefully, the meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will shed more light on the potential link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccination in young adults.

"We look forward to seeing more data about these cases so we can better understand if they are related to the vaccine or if they are coincidental," said Yvonne A. Maldonado, M.D., FAAP, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Committee on Infectious Diseases, in a statement. "Meanwhile, it's important for pediatricians and other clinicians to report any health concerns that arise after vaccination to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) so we can systematically track and analyze them, and determine if they signal a real concern."

So, Should My Child Get Vaccinated?

The CDC, AAP, American Heart Association, and other major health organizations have taken the same stance: Everyone 12 and older should still get vaccinated against COVID-19. "The benefits of receiving the vaccine and preventing COVID outweighs the risk," says Dr. Abelowitz.

Indeed, the American Heart Association recently released the following statement: "As authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, we continue to recommend all adults and children ages 12 and older in the U.S. to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can receive it. The CDC's ongoing investigation into cases of suspected myocarditis reflects a strong and steadfast commitment to transparency and the importance of scientific rigor on all fronts. We applaud the CDC's unwavering efforts to lead our nation's scientific and public health efforts including ensuring the continued safety of the COVID-19 vaccines."

Dr. Cohen agrees with the advice, adding that his 13-year-old son got vaccinated recently. "You look at COVID-19 itself, and there were 4 million cases in kids under 18," he said. Some of these kids have been hospitalized-and a few have died-from the coronavirus, and we still don't understand the long-term effects of the disease.

It's also worth noting that myocarditis has also been associated with the coronavirus. In fact, more people have been diagnosed with myocarditis after COVID-19 infection than after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Myocarditis has also been seen with MIS-C multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)-a mysterious illness that affects about 1 in 1,000 kids infected with COVID-19, Paul Offit, M.D., a pediatrician and member of a Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee, recently told NPR.

Essentially, experts agree that contracting COVID-19 is more scary than the small chance your child could get myocarditis after vaccination. Getting vaccinated is key to protecting your family and stopping the pandemic in its tracks. "The longer this virus hangs around, the more likely it is to change," says Dr. Cohen. "And we're more likely to get a dangerous variant" that doesn't respond well to current vaccines.

The Bottom Line