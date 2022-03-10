Teens Are in a Mental Health Crisis—Here's How Parents Can Help

"If your child is talking about any level of distress, don't be afraid to ask whether they're feeling changes in their mood or level of stress, or having thoughts of suicide. Asking your child directly about suicide will not increase their risk, or plant the idea. Rather, it will create an opportunity to offer support, and let them know you care enough to have the conversation." —Christine Yu Moutier, M.D., chief medical officer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Minor Ong