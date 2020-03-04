Mental Health

It's important to get kids with mental health problems the help that they need. Learn about anxiety disorders, ADHD, OCD, dyslexia, and more.

Most Recent

Father's Last 'Bear Hug' Saved His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Life in Deadly Plane Crash
An 11-year-old girl's last memory of her father is of him trying to protect her. She and her mother now must navigate unimaginable grief and trauma. Experts share tips for families coping with loss and trauma.
The Nursing Shortage is Putting a Strain on Parents Who Are Health Care Workers
Between long hospital shifts and responsibilities at home, parents who are nurses are taking on double duty, and the mental load is burning out the nation's largest group of health care professionals.
Are You Suffering from Parental Compassion Fatigue? You're Not Alone But Here's What to Do
With the stress of the pandemic, some parents are struggling with compassion fatigue. Here are some symptoms, causes, and expert-backed advice on how to handle it.
It's Your Duty to Support Your LGBTQ+ Child's Mental Health, Here's How
Only one in three queer youth say their home is a supportive and safe space for them to be their true selves. Let's do better for our kids; experts share how.
How Decluttering at Home Sets Healthy Boundaries for Parents
It's amazing how cleaning the kitchen junk drawer or making room in the garage can become an unexpected test to a parent's mental health—and bring up boundary issues they never knew they had.
Can Suicide Prevention Start in Kindergarten?
Many schools have some form of suicide prevention programs for grades 6-12. Experts explain why age-appropriate programs can begin even earlier to prevent suicidal thoughts and attempts later in life.
Advertisement

More Mental Health

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”
She appeared on Oprah and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ show.
Carol’s Daughter Just Launched a Powerful Initiative to Support Black Maternal Health
The hair-care brand has teamed up with the Mama Glow Foundation to launch Love Delivered, a campaign committed to empowering and celebrating Black expectant womxn.
6 Ways to Cope With Negative Thoughts as a Parent
How to Parent While Depressed
The Link Between Sleep and Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders
Prince Harry Has a New Job with a Mental Health and Coaching App That He's Been Using for Months

This Mom's 'Life Cleaning' Ritual Is the Spring Hack All Parents Need

Forget removing dust and clutter and consider a mental health spring cleaning this year to remove negativity from your life with these tips.

All Mental Health

Project Mental (Un)Load: We Need to Talk About the Unspoken Burdens of Parenthood
How the Mental Load Sneaks Into Your Everyday Life—Whether You Realize It or Not
The Mental Load Starts Long Before You’re Ever a Parent
The Mental Load When There Are Two Moms to Carry the Burden
The Mental Load of the Black Mother
5 Ways the Mental Load Impacts Moms' Health and How to Ask for Help
How I'm Normalizing Mental Health For My Black Children
Therapy Made Me a Less Angry Dad
Doctor Moms Are Joining This Facebook Group for Emotional Support During the Pandemic and It's Helping
Yes, I Have Schizophrenia But I'm Still a Loving, Present Parent
Why Teletherapy Is a Good Idea and How to Start
Free Mental Health Resources for Families
9 Ways to Cope With Anxiety as a Family During the COVID-19 Pandemic
10 Simple Ways to Show Emotional Support to a Loved One in Need
Anxiety in Children: When to Worry About Your Child's Worries
How to Handle a Panic Attack In Front Of Your Kids
10 Apps That Can Help With Postpartum Depression
My Anorexia Almost Left My Kids Without a Mom
World Health Organization Now Recognizes Burnout as a Mental Health Syndrome
Having Flowers Shown to Improve Physical and Mental Health
A New Study Says Gardening Is Just as Good as Going to the Gym
Zulresso: All About The New Postpartum Depression Drug
Olympian Kelly Catlin's Suicide Draws Attention to Concussions and Their Impact On Mental Health
What It's Really Like to Have Prenatal Depression
Study Finds People Who Regularly Attend Church Are Happier Than Those Who Don’t
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com