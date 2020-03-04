Father's Last 'Bear Hug' Saved His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Life in Deadly Plane Crash
An 11-year-old girl's last memory of her father is of him trying to protect her. She and her mother now must navigate unimaginable grief and trauma. Experts share tips for families coping with loss and trauma.
The Nursing Shortage is Putting a Strain on Parents Who Are Health Care Workers
Between long hospital shifts and responsibilities at home, parents who are nurses are taking on double duty, and the mental load is burning out the nation's largest group of health care professionals.
Are You Suffering from Parental Compassion Fatigue? You're Not Alone But Here's What to Do
With the stress of the pandemic, some parents are struggling with compassion fatigue. Here are some symptoms, causes, and expert-backed advice on how to handle it.
It's Your Duty to Support Your LGBTQ+ Child's Mental Health, Here's How
Only one in three queer youth say their home is a supportive and safe space for them to be their true selves. Let's do better for our kids; experts share how.
How Decluttering at Home Sets Healthy Boundaries for Parents
It's amazing how cleaning the kitchen junk drawer or making room in the garage can become an unexpected test to a parent's mental health—and bring up boundary issues they never knew they had.
Can Suicide Prevention Start in Kindergarten?
Many schools have some form of suicide prevention programs for grades 6-12. Experts explain why age-appropriate programs can begin even earlier to prevent suicidal thoughts and attempts later in life.