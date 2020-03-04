Vitamins

Dr. Fauci Says It's Fine to Take Vitamins C and D to Help Boost Your Immune System—Here's What to Know
But he advised against taking a few other popular supplements.
Hundreds of Supplements Have Been Found to Contain Hidden Drugs, Like Viagra and Steroids
A new study came out saying some supplements might have hidden and unapproved drugs. Find out more about what’s in your supplements.
Why Vitamin D Is So Important for Your Kids
Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones and strong immune systems, but is your child getting enough? Learn more about the benefits and the best sources of Vitamin D.
Could Your Kids' Sunscreen Prevent Them From Getting Enough Vitamin D?
Too little sun may contribute to deficiency in vitamin D, which is critical for many things, including building healthy bones and preventing heart disease.
Why You Should Think Twice About Giving Your Kids Gummy Vitamins
The sweet, chewy supplements are popular with kids (and grown-ups!). But parents should be aware of these potential pitfalls.
Vitamin D May Be the Key to Fewer Colds
Could a simple vitamin (and no, not vitamin C!) be the key to cutting down on the seemingly never-ending colds and infections that highjack our households?
How Fast Your Child Ages May Be Determined During Pregnancy
A new study says your child's aging process begins before birth.
Breastfed Kids Aren't Getting Enough Vitamin D, Study Says
A new study says breastfed children eating solid foods still may not be getting adequate amounts of vitamin D.
Kids and Probiotics: What You Need to Know
How to Help Kids Have Healthy Bones
Could a Vitamin D Deficiency Make IVF Less Successful?
Supplements May Ease Gestational Diabetes' Effects

Should We Rethink Kids' Cereal Intake?

Low Vitamin D Levels, Uterine Fibroids Connected
Many Poor Kids' Prescriptions Go Unfilled, Study Finds
Kids' Vitamin Maker Issuing Refund for False Advertising
Study: Folic Acid Reduces Two Types of Childhood Cancer
Low Vitamin D In Pregnancy Linked to Language Problems
Study: Obese Teens Suffer Greater Vitamin D Deficiency
The Truth About Vitamin D
Kids & Vitamins
