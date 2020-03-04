Dr. Fauci Says It's Fine to Take Vitamins C and D to Help Boost Your Immune System—Here's What to Know
But he advised against taking a few other popular supplements.
Hundreds of Supplements Have Been Found to Contain Hidden Drugs, Like Viagra and Steroids
A new study came out saying some supplements might have hidden and unapproved drugs. Find out more about what’s in your supplements.
Why Vitamin D Is So Important for Your Kids
Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones and strong immune systems, but is your child getting enough? Learn more about the benefits and the best sources of Vitamin D.
Could Your Kids' Sunscreen Prevent Them From Getting Enough Vitamin D?
Too little sun may contribute to deficiency in vitamin D, which is critical for many things, including building healthy bones and preventing heart disease.
Why You Should Think Twice About Giving Your Kids Gummy Vitamins
The sweet, chewy supplements are popular with kids (and grown-ups!). But parents should be aware of these potential pitfalls.
Vitamin D May Be the Key to Fewer Colds
Could a simple vitamin (and no, not vitamin C!) be the key to cutting down on the seemingly never-ending colds and infections that highjack our households?