Reading a Prescription
Parents should always know exactly what their child's prescription says, since pharmacists and even doctors can make mistakes. "Take notes during the exam," suggests pediatrician and Parents advisory-board member Mark Widome, M.D. To decode a prescription, follow these tips:
Advertisement
Your Child's Info
Listing her age helps a pharmacist be sure that your doctor ordered the right dose for your child.
Drug Name
Be sure this matches the medicine and strength your pediatrician prescribed during the visit.
Quantity
Instructs the pharmacist how much to dispense.
Dosing Instructions
These Latin abbreviations translate into what will appear on the label. (For example, "One teaspoon, three times a day, for ten days.")
Other Must-Know Codes:
QD: daily
BID: twice a day
TID: three times a day
QID: four times a day
Q4H: every 4 hours
AC: before meals
PRN: as needed
PO: orally
AS: in left ear
AD: in right ear
AU: in each ear
OS: in left eye
OD: in right eye
OU: in each eye
Parents Magazine
Comments