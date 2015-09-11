Is Your Big Kid Misusing Prescription Medication?

Researchers found that, specifically, patients between the ages of 10 and 17 were not using medications properly, and therefore, potentially putting their health in danger. However, the study also notes that this age group showed the most positive improvement in appropriate prescription drug usage over a four-year period when compared with other age groups. Evidence of medication misuse in adolescents dropped from 70 percent in 2011 to 52 percent in 2014. The most commonly misused drugs for this age group were marijuana and opiates.