Ibuprofen can help soothe your child's fever and relieve pain. Use our age-by-age guide to find out how much medicine is safe for your baby or kid.

Ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) is an over-the-counter fever reducer and pain reliever. This chart, based on your child's weight, can help determine the right dosage amount but is no substitute for your doctor's advice. You should always call the pediatrician with any questions or concerns. Use the following tips to keep your child safe and avoid overdosing:

Always check the label to determine which concentration you have, and dose accordingly. Different medications can contain different concentrations.

Give every six to eight hours as needed.

Don't give ibuprofen to babies under 6 months without calling your doctor first.

Always use the measuring device (dropper or measuring cup) that comes with the medication or you could risk overdosing. Never use droppers from different medications or spoons from the kitchen.

When to call the doctor for a fever? For babies under 3 months, call for a temperature of 100.4 F. or higher; for babies 3 to 6 months, call for 101 F. or higher; for babies older than 6 months, call for 103 F. or higher, or if your child seems fussy, lethargic, or dehydrated, or has any other symptoms that concern you.

Child's Weight

Infant Drops

(50 mg/ 1.25 ml)

Children's Liquid Suspension

(100 mg/5 ml)

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml)

Remember, use caution when first introducing your kid to chewables, which can be a choking hazard. Make sure they take their meds sitting up and chew them completely before getting up or running around. When introducing your kid to swallowable tablets, it's a good idea to practice first with small pieces of candy, like Tic Tacs or Nerds.

Child's Weight

Chewable Tablets

(50 mg)

Junior Strength Chewables

(100 mg)

Junior Strength Swallow Tablets

(100 mg)

Sources: Children's Medical Group, P.C. in Atlanta, Georgia; Bayshore Pediatrics of Children's Medical Group in Glendale, Wisconsin; Baby 411 and Toddler 411 by Denise Fields and Ari Brown, MD