Acetaminophen Dosage Chart for Babies and Kids

Acetaminophen (Tylenol, Feverall, and Tempra) is a popular fever-reducer and pain-reliever. But while the medication has many proven benefits, it can be dangerous when taken in the wrong dosage. Read these tips for acetaminophen safety, then check out our dosage chart for babies and children.

Acetaminophen Safety Tips

Use the following tips to keep your child safe and avoid overdosing:

Read the label. Infants' and children's acetaminophen are now the same concentration (160 mg/5 ml), but you should always read the label and dose accordingly. If you have any questions, please contact your doctor.

Time it right. Give acetaminophen every four to six hours as needed. Don't exceed five doses in 24 hours.

Follow age restrictions. Don't give acetaminophen to babies under 3 months without calling your doctor first. You should also consider calling your doctor when giving acetaminophen to anyone under 2 years old.

Know how to measure. Always use the measuring device (dropper or measuring cup) that comes with the medication or you could risk overdosing. Never use droppers from different medications or spoons from the kitchen.

Don’t mix medicines. Parents will find acetaminophen in prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Don’t mix medications with acetaminophen to prevent an overdose.

Call the doctor for emergencies. Always call the pediatrician in the following instances.

Your baby is under 3 months with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Since newborns don’t have proper immune systems, they’re more susceptible to life-threatening infections like bacterial meningitis and pneumonia.

Your baby is 3 to 6 months with a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Your baby is older than 6 months with a temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

Your child seems fussy, lethargic, dehydrated, or has any other symptoms that concern you.

Acetaminophen Dosage Chart

This acetaminophen dosage chart serves as a guide for parents. However, it’s not a substitute for your doctor's advice, and you should always contact the pediatrician with any questions. Calling your doctor is especially encouraged if your child is less than 2 years old.

Weight: 6-11 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 1.25 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: N/A

Chewable 160mg tablets: N/A

Adult 325 mg tablets: N/A

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 12-17 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 2.5 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: N/A

Chewable 160mg tablets: N/A

Adult 325 mg tablets: N/A

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 18-23 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 3.75 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 1.5 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: N/A

Adult 325 mg tablets: N/A

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 24-35 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 5 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 2 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: 1 tab

Adult 325 mg tablets: N/A

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 36-47 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 7.5 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 3 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: 1.5 tabs

Adult 325 mg tablets: N/A

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 48-59 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 10 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 4 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: 2 tabs

Adult 325 mg tablets: 1 tab

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 60-71 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 12.5 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 5 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: 2.5 tabs

Adult 325 mg tablets: 1 tab

Adult 500 mg tablets: N/A

Weight: 72-95 Pounds

Liquid 160 mg/ 5 milliliters (mL): 15 mL

Chewable 80mg tablets: 6 tabs

Chewable 160mg tablets: 3 tabs

Adult 325 mg tablets: 1.5 tabs

Adult 500 mg tablets: 1 tab

Weight: 96+ Pounds