Is Pepto-Bismol Safe for Kids?
The pink stuff treats upset stomach and diarrhea, but the original Pepto-Bismol formula isn’t recommended for kids. Here’s what parents need to know.
Tamiflu and Kids: Everything Parents Need to Know
Tamiflu can decrease the severity of flu symptoms and shorten the illness by about 24 hours. Learn about who should take the antiviral medication, the potential side effects, and whether Tamiflu is safe for kids.
I Was an Anti-Medicine Mom, Until My Daughter's Diagnosis
After my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, doctors helped me realize that natural remedies work best alongside, not instead of, modern medicine.
Mom Shares Genius Hack for Getting Babies to Take Medicine, Goes Viral
Getting a baby to take medicine is rarely easy—but one mom's simple trick is going viral. It's simple but it's totally genius!
Standard Practice on Antibiotics Called into Question
A new article in the British Medical Journal suggests that finishing the full antibiotic course isn't always necessary—but don't ditch those last few doses of antibiotics yet.
How to Deal With Seasonal Allergies When You're Breastfeeding
If you're breastfeeding and looking for relief from seasonal allergies, here's how to know what medications are safe for you and Baby.
Here's Why Your Child Might Not Really Be Allergic to Penicillin
According to a new study, many kids with reported penicillin allergy are not actually allergic to the drug. Here's what parents should know. 
Birth Control Recall: Packaging Error Could Cause Unintended Pregnancy
Mibelas 24 Fe birth control pills are being recalled due to a packaging error that could lead women to take placebo instead of active pills.
New Study Reveals Expired EpiPens Still Work
FDA Says Kids and Nursing Moms Shouldn't Take Meds with Codeine or Tramadol
15 Percent of Parents Admit to Giving Kids Adult Allergy Meds
Could the Chemicals in Your Child's Lice Treatment Cause Her to Act Out?

Is MiraLax the Cause of 'Horrifying' Changes Parents Are Seeing in Their Kids?

Parents have reported being "horrified" by the changes they've seen in their kids after taking the popular laxative. Here's what the experts say.

Mylan Responds to Price-Hike Outrage by Offering a 'Generic' EpiPen for $300
Mylan Pledges to Help in Wake of EpiPen Price Hike
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
Can Appendicitis Be Treated with Antibiotics Instead of Surgery?
AAP Warns: Meat with Antibiotics Poses Health Risk for Kids
Is Your Big Kid Misusing Prescription Medication?
Many Parents Are Still Confused About Antibiotics
Smart Medicine: Preventing Overuse of Antibiotics
Finally, an Easy Way to Tell When Medicine Is Safe for You and Baby
Antibiotic Treatment During Pregnancy May Lead to Obesity Risk for Child
The Best Natural Remedies for Kids
Could Taking Antibiotics Make Your Kids Obese?
Surgery-Free Appendicitis Cure May Become More Common
British Middle Schoolers Help Warn Peers of Antibiotic Overuse
African American Kids Less Likely to Get Antibiotics
Antibiotics Could Save Thousands of Malnourished Children
Antibiotics for Babies Linked to Childhood Obesity
Medical Mystery Determined to Be Lego Up Child's Nose
Study: Fewer Antibiotics, More ADHD Drugs in Use Among Children
Enfamil Safety Still in Doubt After Two More Illnesses
8 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
CDC: Salmonella Outbreak May Be Antibiotic Resistant
Scarlet Fever Outbreak in China, Hong Kong Mostly Affects Children
Prescription for Trouble: Why Too Many Antibiotics Aren't Good for Kids
Acetaminophen Dosage Chart for Babies and Kids
