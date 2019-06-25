Medication & Vitamins

With so many different over-the-counter medicines, it's hard to know which one is best and what to take when you're sick. After all, illnesses vary. Learn the safe and correct ways to give your kids medicine, understand when antibiotics make sense, and more.

Most Recent

Are Abuela's Home Remedies Actually Effective?

Are Abuela's Home Remedies Actually Effective?

Readers submitted their favorite home remedies recommended by abuela herself, then we asked an expert to tell us if her healing claims are for real or folktale.
Read More
I Tried THC Tampons for My Endometriosis Pain

I Tried THC Tampons for My Endometriosis Pain

Warning: This is a high you may not want to experience.
Read More
I Was an Anti-Medicine Mom, Until My Daughter's Diagnosis

I Was an Anti-Medicine Mom, Until My Daughter's Diagnosis

After my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, doctors helped me realize that natural remedies work best alongside, not instead of, modern medicine.
Read More
An Alarming Number of Kids Overdose on Medicine Each Day

An Alarming Number of Kids Overdose on Medicine Each Day

A new report is a startling reminder to parents on just how easy it is for kids to overdose on household medications.
Read More
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make

5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make

Are you making these common errors when it comes to dosing your kids?
Read More
Kids and Probiotics: What You Need to Know

Kids and Probiotics: What You Need to Know

'Healthy germs' are a red hot trend, but should you consider adding them to your kid's diet? Here's what you need to know about good bacteria in food and supplements.
Read More

More Medication & Vitamins

Antibiotics and Pregnancy

Antibiotics and Pregnancy

Can you take antibiotics while pregnant? Here’s what you need to know about the advantages – and the possible side effects.
Read More
5 Things All Moms Should Know About Ear Infections

5 Things All Moms Should Know About Ear Infections

From knowing the difference between baby ear infection symptoms vs. teething pain to understanding just why a burst ear drum isn't as scary as it sounds, our experts are here to up your IQ on ear infections.
Read More
8 Medication Mistakes Parents Make

8 Medication Mistakes Parents Make

Read More
Meals that Heal: What To Feed Your Sick Child

Meals that Heal: What To Feed Your Sick Child

Read More
Meds School for Parents

Meds School for Parents

Read More
Acetaminophen Dosage Chart for Babies and Kids

Acetaminophen Dosage Chart for Babies and Kids

Read More

Is Your Big Kid Misusing Prescription Medication?

All Medication & Vitamins

Finally, an Easy Way to Tell When Medicine Is Safe for You and Baby

Finally, an Easy Way to Tell When Medicine Is Safe for You and Baby

Read More
The Best Natural Remedies for Kids

The Best Natural Remedies for Kids

Read More
Accidental Poisoning of Children: These Drugs Are Common Culprits...

Accidental Poisoning of Children: These Drugs Are Common Culprits...

Read More
How Risky Is It to Take Antidepressants While Pregnant?

How Risky Is It to Take Antidepressants While Pregnant?

Read More
Some College Students Don't Consider Stimulant Drug Use 'Cheating'

Some College Students Don't Consider Stimulant Drug Use 'Cheating'

Read More
Codeine Use Continues Despite Warnings About Kids' Safety

Codeine Use Continues Despite Warnings About Kids' Safety

Read More
Tamiflu's Effectiveness Questioned in New Study

Tamiflu's Effectiveness Questioned in New Study

Read More
Antidepressant Use May Be Linked to Premature Births

Antidepressant Use May Be Linked to Premature Births

Read More
IUD Birth Control May Be Effective for Longer Than Thought

IUD Birth Control May Be Effective for Longer Than Thought

Read More
Birth Control's Science Key to Supreme Court Contraception Case

Birth Control's Science Key to Supreme Court Contraception Case

Read More
7-Year-Old Denied Experimental Medication by Drug Company

7-Year-Old Denied Experimental Medication by Drug Company

Read More
HIV Cure May Be Close for Second Baby

HIV Cure May Be Close for Second Baby

Read More
Low Birth Weight May Impact Ability to Metabolize Drugs

Low Birth Weight May Impact Ability to Metabolize Drugs

Read More
Aceitaminophen in Pregnancy May Be Linked to ADHD in Kids

Aceitaminophen in Pregnancy May Be Linked to ADHD in Kids

Read More
Moms Who Take Pain Meds More Likely to Medicate Kids

Moms Who Take Pain Meds More Likely to Medicate Kids

Read More
Tamiflu for Kids Temporarily in Short Supply

Tamiflu for Kids Temporarily in Short Supply

Read More
Birth Control Method Linked with Time Between Pregnancies

Birth Control Method Linked with Time Between Pregnancies

Read More
Antidepressants During Pregnancy Not Linked with Autism in Children

Antidepressants During Pregnancy Not Linked with Autism in Children

Read More
ADHD Diagnoses, Prescription Rates Rose Together

ADHD Diagnoses, Prescription Rates Rose Together

Read More
ADHD Affects 11 Percent of U.S. Kids, CDC Reports

ADHD Affects 11 Percent of U.S. Kids, CDC Reports

Read More
Frequent Tylenol Use in Pregnancy May Carry Risks

Frequent Tylenol Use in Pregnancy May Carry Risks

Read More
STDs Hit Record High As Condom Use Decreases Among Young People

STDs Hit Record High As Condom Use Decreases Among Young People

Read More
ADHD May Be Overdiagnosed Due to New Definition

ADHD May Be Overdiagnosed Due to New Definition

Read More
Doctors Urge Schools to Make Condoms Avaialble to Teens

Doctors Urge Schools to Make Condoms Avaialble to Teens

Read More
British Middle Schoolers Help Warn Peers of Antibiotic Overuse

British Middle Schoolers Help Warn Peers of Antibiotic Overuse

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com