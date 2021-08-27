Where to Buy KN95 Face Masks for Kids That Will Keep Them Protected All Day
When it comes to buying masks for our kids and ourselves, we sure have been on a roller coaster for the past year and a half. The ride has especially been wild this summer, as we first saw mask manufacturers clear out their inventory and close up shop in those optimistic, pre-Delta days. Now, as our kids are returning to school under iffier circumstances, some of us are scrambling to replace those raggedy old (and, ugh, so stained) cloth masks with something more reliable, such as KN95 masks for kids.
Finding the best masks for our kids to wear in school is not as easy as searching "KN95 masks for kids"—as if anything in this pandemic has been that simple. Last year, when N95s were in short supply, the FDA issued emergency-use authorization (EUA) for some KN95s, which are produced in China, because they have similarly high filtration rates of at least 95 percent. That meant federal officials were testing adult sizes of KN95 masks and giving us a handy list to cross-reference. But they didn't test for children's sizes (since, we hope, no children were out working in health-care settings), and the FDA has since revoked that EUA list as N95s are now more widely available.
Meanwhile, manufacturers eager to supply us with KN95s have been flooding the market (including Amazon) with masks. This also means that many of those masks are counterfeit, as tests by the CDC and other agencies showed, and they're not providing the amount of protection that you may think they do.
Parents searching for high-filtration masks for kids don't have to choose blindly: We got the research. You can first of all cross-referencing the list of KN95 masks that the FDA formerly granted EUA status with the database of masks that the CDC has tested. Assuming that when those brands make masks for kids, they're using equally high standards, we landed on brands like Vida and Powecom.
We also looked to experts for advice. One great resource is mechanical engineer Aaron Collins, who has been using his background in aerosol science to test masks in his bathroom and share his findings on Twitter @masknerd and on YouTube. He is a big proponent of Korean-made KF94 masks, since there is more regulation of these masks for kids and adults in Korea compared to China. Finally, we looked for masks with lots of good reviews and read through some of them to see if anyone has spotted counterfeits. (Tip: Google the manufacturer name plus "CDC" to see if it's been tested or "counterfeit" to see if it's been called out as a fake.)
Below are some of the best KN95 masks for kids, as well as KF94 masks and other disposable masks that have high filtration and a good fit on children.
Vida Kids' KN95 Mask
The adult versions of Vida's KN95 mask previously had emergency use authorization from the FDA. The kids' version is slightly different, and due to high demand, some of the masks they send out are M95c, which they say still offers 95 to 99 percent filtration. Both versions are made with five layers of breathable non-woven fabric. There's a nose clip, but the ear loops are not adjustable—something easily fixed just by tying knots in them. We've tried these, and they fit very well.
To buy: Vida Kids' KN95 Mask, $35 for 10; shopvida.com.
Well Before Kids (Petite Faces) KN95 Masks
Well Before is a seller of NIOSH-approved N95 masks, so we have reason to believe they're legit when it comes to KN95s. The XS size has four layers of non-woven fabric, while all other sizes have five layers. The ear loops are adjustable, and each mask comes individually wrapped.
To buy: Well Before Kids (Petite Faces) KN95 Masks, $1.49 each; wellbefore.com.
Powecom Children's Sized KN95-SM Respirator Mask
Powecom was another mask maker that used to have emergency use authorization for its KN95 masks. It sells in the U.S. exclusively through Bona Fide Masks and should come with an "anti-fake" sticker to verify its authenticity. These masks are made from 46 percent non-woven polypropelene, 28 percent melt-blown fabric, and 26 percent ES hot air cotton.
To buy: Powecom Children's Sized KN95-SM Respirator Mask (10-pack), $10.50; bonafidemasks.com.
WWDoll Kids KN95 Face Mask
Fair warning, these five-layer cotton KN95 masks for kids fluctuate in stock on Amazon, so if they're available, scoop them up. The brand's KN95 manufacturer, Chengde Technology Co., was on the FDA's EUA list.
To buy: WWDoll Kids KN95 Face Mask, amazon.com.
Happy Life Kids KF94 Masks
Happy Life is one of the brands recommended by Collins, who found that they have a filtration of above 98 percent. Many find the three-dimensional design of these masks makes speaking through a mask easier.
To buy: Happy Life Kids KF94 Masks (20-pack), $24.50; amazon.com.
Dr. Puri KF94 Microdust Protection Mask
The CDC has tested KF94 masks from Dr. Puri and found them to have a filtration rate above 99 percent. These masks also have hundreds of positive reviews from customers reporting how comfortable they are.
To buy: Dr. Puri KF94 Microdust Protection Mask (20 pack), $26.99; amazon.com.
Evolvetogether Mount Fuji Kids K95 Masks
The kids' KN95 version of these popular masks is set to be released in early September, according to a brand rep. They'll have four layers of breathable material and the three-dimensional shape so many find comfortable. In the meantime, you can try out the brand's three-ply disposable face masks for kids.
To buy: Evolvetogether Mount Fuji Kids K95 Masks, $14.95; evolvetogether.com.