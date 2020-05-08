Some children are experiencing a mysterious illness dubbed pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease. Here's what to know and why experts have also linked it to the coronavirus.

What Parents Need to Know About Kawasaki Disease and Its Link to COVID-19

In recent weeks, at least 64 children have been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious illness now dubbed pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The condition resembles toxic shock syndrome and the rare Kawasaki disease—and it probably has a link to COVID-19.

“All patients had subjective or measured fever and more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea,” according to Demetre C. Daskalakis, M.D., MPH, deputy commissioner of the New York City Health Department's Division of Disease Control, in a May 4 letter to colleagues. Less than half of the patients experienced respiratory symptoms.

And while experts haven’t reported any fatalities, “patients with this syndrome who have been admitted to pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) have required cardiac and/or respiratory support,” says Dr. Daskalakis. The health department suggests, however, that only severe cases may have been studied.

So why do experts believe this mystery illness has a COVID-19 connection? The New York City Department of Health studied 15 patients with Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and it reported that four had a positive coronavirus test. Of the remaining 11 patients, six tested “positive by serology,” meaning they had coronavirus antibodies, says Dr. Daskalakis. This suggests those patients might’ve been previously infected with the coronavirus.

Although experts don’t understand the full spectrum of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, it has some similarities to Kawasaki disease. Here's what parents should know about it.

What Is Kawasaki Disease?

Kawasaki disease is a rare condition that mainly affects infants and young children. “It causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in the blood vessels throughout the body,” says Lolita McDavid, M.D., professor of general pediatrics and adolescent medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

Doctors don't exactly know what causes Kawasaki disease, but they believe it happens when your immune system overreacts to an unknown trigger. The overreaction causes an uncontrolled inflammation of blood vessels, says Michael Chang, M.D., an infectious disease pediatrician at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston.

Dr. Chang adds that the majority of cases occur in children younger than 5. Males and people of Asian descent report a higher incidence of Kawasaki cases, and it's possible that genetics play a role too.

Kawasaki Disease Symptoms

Dr. Chang says that Kawasaki disease symptoms appear in phases. But to be diagnosed, you need to have a fever for at least five days, plus four of the symptoms outlined below. Note that the symptoms don't need to occur at the same time.

Swelling of the hands and feet. This can be accompanied by redness of the palms and soles, as well as puffy fingers and toes. There aren't many illnesses that combine fever with swollen extremities, says Dr. Chang, so this can be considered a telltale sign. Symptoms involving the lips, tongue, and mouth. Some patients have red, angry-looking lips that get cracked and bleed. The tongue, mouth, and throat may also look irritated. Children might also experience strawberry tongue—"a red tongue with white bumps on surface," says Dr. Chang. Redness of both eyes. Unlike other eye infections, this redness doesn't come with drainage. Rash and peeling of skin. This usually occurs on the back, belly, arms, legs, and genital area. Swollen lymph nodes, usually on the neck.

In extreme cases, Kawasaki disease can negatively affect the heart. "One particularly important complication is that it can result in damage to arteries, including the coronary arteries, which supply the heart muscle itself," says Daniel J. Penny, M.D., chief of cardiology at Texas Children’s Hospital. "This results in weakening of the arterial wall so that it can balloon out a so-called aneurysm. Sometimes clots can form in these aneurysms and can block the artery," leading to a heart attack. Kawasaki disease can also inflame in the heart muscle directly and impair its function.

Kawasaki Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

To diagnose Kawasaki disease, physicians will perform several blood tests and an echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart), says Dr. Penny. "Even if the echocardiogram results are initially normal, it should be repeated at intervals during subsequent weeks," he adds.

Note that patients may be diagnosed with "incomplete Kawasaki disease" if they experience only some of the symptoms outlined above. Doctors may also consider "atypical Kawasaki disease" if patients have some of the signs plus other unusual symptoms, adds Dr. Chang.

No matter the severity of Kawasaki disease, treatment remains the same: Patients are hospitalized and receive an intravenous infusion of immunoglobulin, or IVIG, and aspirin.

Is There a Link Between Kawasaki Disease and COVID-19?

So is the coronavirus causing Kawasaki disease in some children? It's too early to tell, but Dr. Chang doesn't think so. Instead, he predicts that kids are actually experiencing a unique syndrome caused by an overwhelming inflammatory response to COVID-19.

Dr. Chang supports his theory with the fact that some adults also have severe immune responses to the coronavirus. What's more, he says that although many symptoms of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome overlap with Kawasaki disease, there are also some large differences. "As we learn more about it and we’re able to measure the immune response, I think what we’ll see is that this is a separate syndrome from Kawasaki disease," Dr. Chang says. "But of course I'm just speculating.”

Dr. Penny adds: "What's becoming apparent is that the onset of this Kawasaki-like syndrome in a community appears to lag behind the appearance of COVID-19, which supports the idea that it is not the infection itself, but rather the body’s response to the infection." He says that the incidence of Kawasaki disease in Japan, which usually has the highest number of cases, does not appear to have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. "This could potentially mean the precise genetic mechanisms which predispose to usual Kawasaki disease may differ from those for COVID-associated Kawasaki disease," he says.

Therefore pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome is likely an abnormal immune response to COVID-19, rather than a form of Kawasaki disease.

My Child Has Worrisome Symptoms—Now What?

Does your child have persistent fever, skin rash, swollen glands, or other symptoms related to Kawasaki disease? If he’s under 21, Dr. Daskalakis says to report it to the health department immediately, even if he has received a negative coronavirus test. Your child’s doctor will refer him to a "specialist in pediatric infectious disease, rheumatology, and/or critical care," says Dr. Daskalakis. Early diagnosis can ward off severe complications like organ damage.

“If your child has a high fever that has gone on for more than three to five days without reason, you need to have your child assessed," emphasizes Dr. McDavid. Even if it’s not pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, “it could be strep throat or something else that needs treatment,” she adds.