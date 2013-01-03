10 Harmful Chemicals to Avoid

Here's a look at some of the most dangerous chemicals lurking in your home -- and how you can reduce your child's exposure to them.

Many chemicals today are known or suspected to be links to cancer, early puberty, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obesity, autism, and other serious health issues. "As we look at protecting children's health, we need to look not just at nutrition, diet, and physical activity, but also exposure to chemicals," says Jason Rano, director of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group. The Safe Chemicals Act, which passed out of committee for the first time this year, would require chemical companies to prove that their products are safe. "In the U.S., we are a toxic dumping ground for unsafe products," says Katy Farber, founder of Non-Toxic Kids (Non-ToxicKids.net). "Many parents are exhausted by trying to keep up with what to avoid and what to do. The Safe Chemicals Act would shift the burden to where it belongs." Your family doesn't have to live like ascetics to minimize your children's exposure to chemical dangers; there are simple ways to reduce contact.

Arsenic

Arsenic is a known carcinogen that has been linked particularly to skin, bladder, kidney, and lung cancers. Certain foods contain organic and inorganic arsenic, and the latter usually raises the risk of cancer and other health problems. Both types of arsenic are found in apple and grape juice and in rice and rice products, which are contaminated by both naturally occurring arsenic and arsenic-containing pesticides that leach into the groundwater where it is grown. Arsenic is found in pressure-treated wood made or manufactured before 2003, when the industry agreed to stop using arsenic-treated wood for residential purposes.

How to Avoid

The Food Drug Administration (FDA) has tested apple and grape juices and determined that they can be consumed in small amounts, but guidelines for an arsenic threshold have yet to be established. Instead of juice, parents can offer water, milk, and whole fruits.

Consumer Reports advises parents to limit the amount of infant rice cereal to no more than one serving a day, on average, and to offer cereals that contain significantly lower arsenic levels (wheat, oatmeal, or corn grits). If you eat rice, you may be able to reduce exposure to inorganic arsenic by rinsing it thoroughly before cooking, using a ratio of six cups water to one cup rice for cooking, and draining excess water. If you remove rice from your diet, the FDA advises families to consume a variety of whole grains as part of a well-balanced diet.

Daily rice drinks for children under age 5 are not recommended. If possible, avoid rice-based foods, such as rice milk and rice flour rice syrup.

Avoid older pressure-treated wood, which might be found in sandboxes, playgrounds, swing sets, and decks. Pressure-treated wood can usually be identified by the numerous short slits cut into the surface.

"Because harmful chemicals such as arsenic enter children's bodies at such a higher rate relative to their body size, it is especially important to reduce their exposures," says Sonya Lunder, senior analyst at the Environmental Working Group.

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen (it has been linked to nasal squamous cell cancer) and a skin irritant that can cause allergy-like reactions including watery, burning eyes and throats, stuffy noses, and skin rashes. Allergic skin rashes can occur as a result of contact with products that contain formaldehyde, which can also cause respiratory symptoms, headache, fatigue, and nausea. It is commonly used as an embalming fluid, but is also used to preserve a number of household products that contain a higher concentration of urea-formaldehyde (UF) resins. It can be found in pressed wood medium density fiberboard (MDF) furniture (used for drawer fronts, cabinets, and furniture tops), permanent press clothing and draperies, as a component of glues and adhesives, and in cleaning and beauty products, including some brands of baby wipes.

How to Avoid

Avoid any furniture made of pressboard or MDF. If you do buy formaldehyde-treated furniture, get it well before you intend to use it and air it outside or in a well-ventilated garage or basement. Or use "exterior-grade" pressed wood products that contain a lower concentration of phenol-formaldehyde resins.

Avoid household and personal care products that have these ingredients or materials: quaternium 15, bronopol (also written as 2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol), diazolidinyl urea, DMDM hydantoin, imidazolidinyl urea, and sodium hydroxymethylglycinate.

Mercury

Exposure to mercury impairs neurological development, and recent research has linked high levels of mercury to ADHD. Because neural development happens rapidly in pregnancy and early childhood, it is important to eliminate exposure where possible. Mercury enters the environment through air pollution and industrial waste. When mercury enters water, fish absorb it through their gills. For people, the primary exposure to mercury is from consuming shellfish and large, older, and predatory fish, which accumulate higher concentrations of mercury in their flesh. Older thermometers also contain mercury.

How to Avoid

Eliminate large fish such as swordfish, shark, king mackerel, and tilefish from your family's diet. The American Pregnancy Association has a complete guide (americanpregnancy.org/pregnancyhealth/fishmercury.htm). Children, pregnant women, and women trying to conceive can have different amounts of tuna, depending on their weight. It's safe to eat other kind of fish, which are still a healthy source of protein and essential nutrients. "The omega-3-fatty acids in some fish can offset some of the mercury issues," Lunder says.

Check advisories before consuming shellfish and seafood if you are unsure about their mercury content.

If you have mercury-filled glass thermometers, replace them with newer models that do not contain mercury.

Bisphenol A (BPA) and Phthalates

Both BPA and phthalates are endocrine disrupters, products that mimic natural hormones and can affect reproductive development and health. BPA is linked to early puberty in girls and phthalates are linked to low testosterone and to male reproductive problems. BPA and phthalates are additives in plastics; BPA creates a rigid plastic and phthalates make plastic more flexible. Even though major manufacturers are no longer making baby bottles and children's drinking cups with BPA, it can still be found in the lining of food and beverage cans, in bottled formula, and even on shopping receipts. And even though three types of phthalates have been banned in toys for young children, they are still used to soften vinyl plastics (raincoats, backpacks, shower curtains, blow-up toys) and preserve scents (soaps, lotions, and perfumes).

How to Avoid

Do not microwave food in plastic containers because they can release BPA and other harmful or unstudied additives into food.

Avoid buying canned food or food storage containers unless they are marked "BPA-free."

Look for children's raincoats and backpacks that are marked "PVC-free."

Avoid personal care products for children with "fragrance" listed in the ingredients, which may indicate presence of phthalates.

More Dangerous Chemicals to Avoid

Flame Retardants

A type of flame retardant called polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) is particularly worrisome. Exposure to even small doses at critical points in development can damage reproductive systems and affect motor skills, learning, memory, and hearing. Flame retardants are nearly ubiquitous in upholstered furniture, including couches, pillows, mattresses, and carpet padding. Because the chemicals are not bonded to the foam, they can be released easily in dust as the furniture ages. PBDEs are most likely to be found in polyurethane foam products manufactured before 2005. They are also present in some electronics, though they will no longer be used starting 2014.

How to Avoid

Do not let babies and toddlers put electronics like remotes or mobile phones in their mouths.

Replace furniture and pillows if the foam is old and breaking down or if the fabric is torn beyond repair.

Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter and/or run HEPA air filters in rooms.

Throw out older items such as car seats and mattress pads whose foam is not completely encased in a protective fabric.

Fluoride

Despite its positive effect in reducing cavities, too much fluoride can cause health problems, including discolored teeth, pits in tooth enamel, brittle bones, and, some studies suggest, neurotoxicity. The trick with fluoride is getting enough to reap the benefits without ingesting too much. Experts believe that drinking water should be fluoridated to 0.7 parts per million, but even at this level, as many as one in five kids are occasionally getting too much fluoride. Fluoride is naturally occurring chemical, found in soil and groundwater, but it is commonly added to municipal water supplies as a public health measure. Fluoride is found in many toothpastes and mouthwashes.

How to Avoid

Avoid using fluoridated toothpaste and mouthwash until your child is old enough to spit them out.

Call your state department of environmental protection or municipal water supplier to determine if your water is fluoridated and at what level. If your water supply has high fluoride levels, find an alternative drinking source -- particularly for formula-fed babies -- or invest in a reverse osmosis water filtration system for your water. These filtration systems are costly but effective for reducing the amount of fluoride. Before installing one, use the EWG water filter buying guide (http://www.ewg.org/tap-water/getawaterfilter) to find the right option for you, and be sure to get it tested by certified organizations from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Pesticides

Potentially carcinogenic pesticides have been linked to Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia in children, and they have been shown to have negative effects on neurobehavioral development. Primarily sprayed on treated produce and on outdoor lawns and gardens to kill insects and weeds but they can leak into the groundwater supply. Given their body weight and the food and water they drink, infants and small children can have increased exposure to pesticides. A recent review by the USDA found unacceptable levels of pesticide residue even in some baby food.

How to Avoid

Don't let children play in areas that may have recently been treated with pesticides, such as manicured lawns and gardens. Although there are no notification laws pertaining to private applications, many states require the posting of signs when a property has been professionally treated with pesticides, and certain states even have registries where you can elect to be notified of nearby pesticide applications. To find out about the law in your state you can request a fact sheet from Beyondpesticides.org.

Buy organic fruits and vegetables or stick to produce with lower pesticide levels. Use shopping guides and free apps (foodnews.org, www.ewg.org/foodnews/guide/).

Always wash fruits and veggies with a soft brush and water, or peel and trim them before eating. The benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables still outweighs the risks of pesticide exposure.

Lead

Lead poisoning can cause nervous system damage, stunted growth, kidney damage, and delayed development. Lead was a common additive to paint prior to 1978, when federal law banned its use in household paint. At the same time, the use of lead was banned in products marketed to children. It can still be found in older houses and in some imported toys, jewelry and even candy.

How to Avoid

If you live in a home that was built before 1978, be sure all paint is in good repair, and frequently mop floors and wipe surfaces with a damp cloth.

If you have an older home, use a lead-safe certified contractor if renovating and stay away while renovations take place.

Avoid painted or metal toys made before 1978, and avoid imported toys and children's jewelry, as many countries have not banned the use of lead in toys. Do not buy candy made in Mexico.

Perchlorate

High doses can interfere with iodine absorption into the thyroid gland; this interferes with thyroid hormone production needed for growth and development. Naturally occurring perchlorate is found in arid states in the southwestern U.S., but it is also an industrial chemical contaminant used in rocket fuel, fireworks, explosives, bleach, some fertilizers, and flares. It is present in groundwater, surface water, drinking water, and irrigation water around the country, and it can also be found in food.

How to Avoid

Contact your state department of environmental protection or management to learn about the levels of perchlorate in your public drinking water supply. If your water is contaminated, consider a reverse-osmosis filter.

Pregnant women should speak with their doctors about the possibility of taking iodine-containing multivitamins during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Use iodized salt -- not sea salt, unless it has added iodine -- for seasoning. Iodine buffers the thyroid and helps offset damages from thyroid-disrupting contaminant.