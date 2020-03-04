Safety

Your kid's health and safety is important. Learn how to keep your kids safe during a health emergency crisis, including which chemicals to avoid, burn prevention, and more.

Under a Winter Storm Warning? Here Are 8 Things to Do Now to Keep Your Family Safe
Learn how to prepare for a snowstorm and keep your family safe in freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, including how to heat your home if the power goes out.
This Is How Long It Takes for Your Kid to Poop Out a LEGO
Six doctors swallowed the heads of LEGO characters to see how long it would take to pass through their digestive systems. This is what they found.
Alarming New Study Finds Opioid Exposure on the Rise Among Young Kids
New research highlights the crucial importance of keeping prescription narcotics away from kids.
6-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Drinking Mom's Liquid Nicotine
We know liquid nicotine is dangerous for kids, and no story better illustrates that potentially deadly fact more clearly than this one.
Study Finds Dangerous Misuse Of Bottles, Pacifiers
Accidents with Bottles, Pacifiers, and Sippy Cups. Courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Why the Rise of E-Cigarettes Is Especially Dangerous for Young Kids
E-cigarette exposure can be more dangerous for kids than exposure to regular cigarettes, according to a new study.
Concussion Doc: Don't Let Your Kids Play Football
Dr. Bennet Omalu says parents shouldn't let kids under the age of 18 play football.
Blood Test May Detect Concussions in Kids
A new study says a simple blood test may be able to detect concussions and other brain injuries in children.
Most Americans Believe Kids Should NOT Be Exposed to Medical Marijuana
Most Doctors Are Delaying Vaccines Because of Parents' Requests, Study Says
Could Ditching Your Dishwasher Lead to Fewer Allergies for Kids?
California May Ban Certain Vaccine Exemptions

Secondhand Smoke Decreasing, But Kids Are Still at Risk!

Must-Know 2014 Pregnancy, Parenting, Health, and Safety News
Accidental Poisoning of Children: These Drugs Are Common Culprits...
What to Know About Lead Poisoning
HIV Returns in 3-Year-Old Girl Once Thought Cured
Father Charged with Murder in Toddler's Death in a Hot Car
Bounce House Accident Raises Safety Concerns
Survey Reveals Parents' Online Safety Attitudes
Boy Returns to School After Lightning Strike
Car Seats Remain Dangerously Underused, Study Finds
Government Will Pay for GPS Devices for Autistic Kids
Shopping Carts Injure Dozens of Kids Daily, Study Finds
Highchair-Related Injuries Spike; 9,400 Kids Hurt Each Year
Device Could Prevent Kids from Taking too Much Liquid Medication
8 Kids Die in Hot Cars So Far This Spring
Federal Standards Set to Ensure Stroller Safety
More Than 3 Million Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda Cars Recalled
Pest-Proof Your Home, Safely
Accidents: "It Happened to Me"
10 Harmful Chemicals to Avoid
What the Fiscal Cliff Could Mean for Our Kids (OPINION)
Keeping Kids Safe from Burns
Lock Up Laundry Gel Packets, CPSC Urges Parents
Study: Fewer Child Traffic Deaths in States With Booster Seat Laws
Autistic Children at Risk of Wandering Off, Study Finds
Laundry Gel Packs Pose Serious Threat to Children, Doctors Warn
