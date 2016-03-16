Active kids are no strangers to sprains and strains. Here's how to heal them.

Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Sprain or Strain

Active kids are gonna get hurt—it's a fact. And sprains and strains are common injuries.

A sprain is a stretched or torn ligament, while a strain is a torn muscle or tendon. Fortunately, they're treated the same way.

WHAT TO DO NOW

Remember RICE:

Rest the injured body part. Have your kid lie low for a few days to reduce the pain and swelling and let the healing begin.

Ice the area for about 20 minutes at a time, followed by 20 minutes off. A cold pack, bag of ice, or bag of frozen veggies wrapped in a towel all work well.

Compress the area. In between icing, keep the injury wrapped in an elastic wrap, such as an ACE bandage, to combat swelling.

Elevate the injured body part up on pillows so it's above heart level.

WHAT TO DO NEXT

Continue to ice and elevate for 20 minutes at a time, at least four times a day, until the pain and swelling go away.

If he's in pain, ask your pediatrician about a dose of pain reliever such as ibuprofen.

Call your doctor if the pain is intense or doesn't improve in a day or two (he could have a severe sprain or even a fracture).