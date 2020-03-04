First Aid

When you have kids, accidents happen, so knowing first aid can come in handy. Learn first aid for common emergencies, what to pack in a first aid kit, and more.

First Aid for 5 Common Eye Ouches
Here's how to handle everything from itchy eyes to an eye injury, including what to treat at home and when to go to the hospital.
Your Biggest Concussion Questions, Answered
It sounds extreme, but a seemingly harmless bump can affect your child’s brain. Let’s demystify this realm of child safety with the latest information. 
12 First-Aid Tips for Common Kid Injuries
Maybe you’re new to the world of kid accidents, or maybe you just need a refresher. Our primer will help you feel prepared—and your child stay calm—the next time she gets hurt. 
CPR Parties Teach Parents Life-Saving Skills in the Comfort of Their Own Homes
You're going to want to host a CPR Party after learning about this super-simple yet revolutionary concept.
Parents, We're Caring for Kids' Concussions All Wrong
A new survey finds parents are treating kids' concussions using outdated advice, and may actually be hindering their recovery.
8 Home Remedies for Soothing Bug Bites
The next time your kid gets stung by an irate bee or a swarm of mosquitoes, look no further than your kitchen for relief. Tsippora Shainhouse, M.D., a pediatric dermatologist in Beverly Hills, shares all-natural secrets for relieving itching, stinging, and swelling—fast.
Bad News: Kids' Concussions May Take Longer To Heal Than We Thought
A new study from York University finds some scary effects of concussions in children.
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Sprain or Strain
Active kids are no strangers to sprains and strains. Here's how to heal them.
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Burn
How to Remove a Splinter
How To Remove a Tick
Amusement Rides Hurt More than 4,000 Kids a Year
Too Much Sports Practice Can Hurt Kids
Bouncy House Injuries on the Rise
Trampolines Not Safe for Kids, Pediatricians Say
First Aid Guide for Kids: How to Care for Cuts, Burns, Bites, and Other Accidents
Healing Kids' Cuts
