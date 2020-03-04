Emergency

During your kid's health emergency, such as a serious illness or a common accident, stay calm by learning emergency essentials and preparedness tips.

This 4-Year-Old Went to the Hospital for Appendicitis Over a Year Ago—But Still Hasn’t Come Home
Loneliness, exhaustion, isolation: these are just a few of the side effects of having a loved one in the hospital long-term.
Newborn in Intensive Care After Florida Mom of 4 Dies in Childbirth: 'It Was Very Sudden'
"She was so bubbly. She was an incredible wife and incredible mom but she was a strong believer," said the family's pastor.
South Carolina Teacher Spots 7-Year-Old Student Biking on Highway to Save Dad’s Life
Together they helped save his father’s life.
A Mom Shares Her Near-Death Experience with Sepsis That Left Her Blind and Without Legs
Carol Decker shares her incredible story, and how she decided to take charge of her life and happiness after her run-in with one of the deadliest diseases in America.
Teen Dies From Caffeine Overdose: What Parents Need to Know
There's a lesson for all of us about soft drinks, coffee, and energy drinks in this tragic story about South Carolina teen Davis Allen Cripe.
CPR Parties Teach Parents Life-Saving Skills in the Comfort of Their Own Homes
You're going to want to host a CPR Party after learning about this super-simple yet revolutionary concept.
Alarming New Study Finds Opioid Exposure on the Rise Among Young Kids
New research highlights the crucial importance of keeping prescription narcotics away from kids.
Pet Medications Are Sending Kids to the ER
A surprising number of kids need emergency medical attention after accidental exposure to pet medications.
6-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Drinking Mom's Liquid Nicotine
Acute Flaccid Myelitis: Everything You Need to Know About AFM
Warning: Essential Oils Are Poisoning More and More Kids
Why the Rise of E-Cigarettes Is Especially Dangerous for Young Kids

How I Fell In (And Out Of) Love With Urgent Care

When my daughter injured her elbow after hours, I learned the limits of these timesaving medical facilities.

12 Kids' Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
Making Sense of Scary Symptoms
How to Handle Your Child's Concussion
Does My Child Have a Concussion?
How to Perform the "Mother's Kiss"
Mending Broken Hearts: Diagnosis and Treatment of Heart Defects
Autism Awareness Training for Firefighters Gets National Funding
Must-Know Health Numbers
20 Things to Know Before Taking Your Child to the ER
