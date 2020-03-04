Emergency Aid

Injuries happen, and as a parent you need to be prepared to deal with the unexpected. Learn what to do in an emergency, how to use a first aid kit, how to administer CPR, and more.

Most Recent

Under a Winter Storm Warning? Here Are 8 Things to Do Now to Keep Your Family Safe
Learn how to prepare for a snowstorm and keep your family safe in freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, including how to heat your home if the power goes out.
This 4-Year-Old Went to the Hospital for Appendicitis Over a Year Ago—But Still Hasn’t Come Home
Loneliness, exhaustion, isolation: these are just a few of the side effects of having a loved one in the hospital long-term.
Newborn in Intensive Care After Florida Mom of 4 Dies in Childbirth: 'It Was Very Sudden'
"She was so bubbly. She was an incredible wife and incredible mom but she was a strong believer," said the family's pastor.
South Carolina Teacher Spots 7-Year-Old Student Biking on Highway to Save Dad’s Life
Together they helped save his father’s life.
This Is How Long It Takes for Your Kid to Poop Out a LEGO
Six doctors swallowed the heads of LEGO characters to see how long it would take to pass through their digestive systems. This is what they found.
A Mom Shares Her Near-Death Experience with Sepsis That Left Her Blind and Without Legs
Carol Decker shares her incredible story, and how she decided to take charge of her life and happiness after her run-in with one of the deadliest diseases in America.
Advertisement

More Emergency Aid

Keep This Genius Hack Handy for the Next Time You Get a Splinter
This mama found a smart new way to extract splinters—no needles required.
First Aid for 5 Common Eye Ouches
Here's how to handle everything from itchy eyes to an eye injury, including what to treat at home and when to go to the hospital.
Your Biggest Concussion Questions, Answered
12 First-Aid Tips for Common Kid Injuries
Teen Dies From Caffeine Overdose: What Parents Need to Know
CPR Parties Teach Parents Life-Saving Skills in the Comfort of Their Own Homes

Alarming New Study Finds Opioid Exposure on the Rise Among Young Kids

New research highlights the crucial importance of keeping prescription narcotics away from kids.

All Emergency Aid

8 Home Remedies for Soothing Bug Bites
Bad News: Kids' Concussions May Take Longer To Heal Than We Thought
Warning: Essential Oils Are Poisoning More and More Kids
Why the Rise of E-Cigarettes Is Especially Dangerous for Young Kids
How I Fell In (And Out Of) Love With Urgent Care
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Sprain or Strain
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Burn
How to Remove a Splinter
Can Appendicitis Be Treated with Antibiotics Instead of Surgery?
Concussion Doc: Don't Let Your Kids Play Football
Blood Test May Detect Concussions in Kids
Study: ACL Injuries on the Rise for Kids
How to Help Children with Cardiomyopathy
10 Reasons to Call the Doctor Now
How to Treat a Snakebite
How To Remove a Tick
Most Americans Believe Kids Should NOT Be Exposed to Medical Marijuana
Why My Kids Hate Me Right Now
Most Doctors Are Delaying Vaccines Because of Parents' Requests, Study Says
Could Ditching Your Dishwasher Lead to Fewer Allergies for Kids?
California May Ban Certain Vaccine Exemptions
Secondhand Smoke Decreasing, But Kids Are Still at Risk!
The Measles Outbreak: 8 Facts You Need to Know
Why Nationwide's Sad Super Bowl Ad Still Served Its Purpose
Pesticides Now Linked to ADHD (In Addition to Autism)
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com