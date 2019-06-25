Hygiene & Healthy Habits

From bathing and hand washing to hair and tooth care, learn how to instill healthy habits and teach your children the importance of good personal hygiene.

Most Recent

3 Families Whose Lives Changed Drastically After a Health Scare

3 Families Whose Lives Changed Drastically After a Health Scare

They share the wake-up calls that led them to revisit their food and lifestyle habits. 
Read More
5 Things Doctors Wish Parents Knew to Keep Their Family from Getting Sick

5 Things Doctors Wish Parents Knew to Keep Their Family from Getting Sick

We asked the pros for the stay-healthy secrets that will keep your family (mostly) symptom-free.
Read More
Your Kid's Biggest Bath Time Problems, Solved By Real Moms

Your Kid's Biggest Bath Time Problems, Solved By Real Moms

Whether you wash your kid once a day or once a week (no judgment here!), this advice will keep you both afloat in the bathroom.
Read More
5 Health Habits You Should Never Skip

5 Health Habits You Should Never Skip

Some healthy habits are OK to let slide on occasion. But these five habits should be non-negotiable with kids.
Read More
This 4-Year-Old Athlete CrossFits Like a Boss

This 4-Year-Old Athlete CrossFits Like a Boss

Talk about fitness goals! This fit kid is crushing her workouts...and documenting them on social media.
Read More
Stop Microwaving Your Sponge: New Study Shows It Makes Bacteria Worse

Stop Microwaving Your Sponge: New Study Shows It Makes Bacteria Worse

Your microwave (and your dishwasher) is no match for the bacteria living inside your sponge, according to new research.
Read More

More Hygiene & Healthy Habits

5 Things All Moms Should Know About Ear Infections

5 Things All Moms Should Know About Ear Infections

From knowing the difference between baby ear infection symptoms vs. teething pain to understanding just why a burst ear drum isn't as scary as it sounds, our experts are here to up your IQ on ear infections.
Read More
5 Ways to Boost Your Kid's Gut Health

5 Ways to Boost Your Kid's Gut Health

If you want to set him up for a lifetime of good health, it’s essential to bolster the bacteria in his belly. As a microbiologist and a mom, I’ve got five science-based strategies for doing just that. 
Read More
10 Things Mommy Docs Do to Keep Their Kids Healthy

10 Things Mommy Docs Do to Keep Their Kids Healthy

Read More
You Won't Believe Some Schools' Bathroom Policies

You Won't Believe Some Schools' Bathroom Policies

Read More
Your Guide to Treating Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Your Guide to Treating Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Read More
7 Tips to Help Kids With Potty on the Go

7 Tips to Help Kids With Potty on the Go

Read More

Turns Out, The 5-Second Rule Is Not Actually a Thing

Science has some bad news for five-second-rule believers.

All Hygiene & Healthy Habits

Treating Roseola

Treating Roseola

Read More
What Is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

What Is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

Read More
Safety Tips for Salon Birthday Parties

Safety Tips for Salon Birthday Parties

Read More
Get Dreaded Jobs Done!

Get Dreaded Jobs Done!

Read More
6 Germ Hot-Spots—and How to Deal With Them

6 Germ Hot-Spots—and How to Deal With Them

Read More
Strategies for Keeping Your Family's Hands Clean

Strategies for Keeping Your Family's Hands Clean

Read More
8 Children's Health Debates -- Solved

8 Children's Health Debates -- Solved

Read More
The How (and Why) Behind 8 Healthy Habits to Instill in Your Kids

The How (and Why) Behind 8 Healthy Habits to Instill in Your Kids

Read More
9 Kids' Health Rules That Are OK to Break

9 Kids' Health Rules That Are OK to Break

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com