5 Things Parents Can Do Right Now to Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak

If you’re a parent, you’re probably glued to news coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19), the respiratory disease that originated in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus has spread to at least 71 counties, where it’s sickened more than 92,000 people and caused at least 3,100 deaths. There’s also been 105 confirmed cases and six deaths in America.

It’s natural for parents to worry, but fortunately, experts say your child isn’t likely to contract coronavirus without known exposure to the disease. And even if your kid does develop coronavirus, it probably won’t be severe or life-threatening. Confirmed cases in children tend to have mild symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Limited reports of children with COVID-19 in China have described cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough,” says the CDC, adding that vomiting and diarrhea have also been documented. “These limited reports suggest that children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally presented with mild symptoms, and though severe complications (acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock) have been reported, they appear to be uncommon.”

Even so, it’s important to be prepared. In a press briefing on February 25, the CDC said that a coronavirus outbreak in America is imminent. The organization added that citizens must prepare for school closures, teleworking, and using telehealth systems in an effort to contain the disease. While you can’t control how coronavirus will spread and how public officials will handle closing institutions, there are some things you can control. Here’s how to gear your family up for a potential outbreak.

Teach your kids to wash their hands.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness like the cold or flu. If bacteria-ridden droplets get into a child’s nose or mouth, he can become sick with the disease, says Miryam Wahrman, Ph.D., biology professor and director of the microbiology research lab at William Paterson University and author of The Hand Book: Surviving in a Germ-Filled World. The best prevention is proper hand hygiene, so teach your kids how to wash their hands. Make sure they clean up before eating and before touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Learn about your school’s infectious disease protocol.

Schools in Japan have closed for about one month—partly in an effort to control coronavirus before the Tokyo Olympics. School closures have also occurred in China, Japan, Washington, and other affected areas. Experts aren't sure if this will happen throughout America, but it's definitely a possibility. So how can you prepare?

According to The New York Times, all American school districts have infectious disease protocols, and many are gearing up for coronavirus. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, previously suggested that parents contact their school district to ask about protocol. She adds that “internet-based teleschooling” might be an option in the case of school closures—but of course, this plan might not be possible for students without home computers, according to The New York Times.

Use caution when traveling.

The CDC and U.S. State Department have issued travel advisories for several locations. They recommend, for example, avoiding all non-essential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. Check out the latest guidelines and recommendations, and use your discretion before embarking on a trip. You'll need to weigh the benefits against the risk, says Dr. Wahrman, since an outbreak could occur at any time. If you do travel on by plane, avoid people who look sick, wash your hands often, and disinfect communal items like tray tables.

Stock up on groceries and basics.

If there’s a coronavirus outbreak in your neighborhood, consider stocking up on non-perishable groceries like boxed macaroni and cheese, crackers, and apples (which last longer than other fruits). Also consider bulk-buying other sick day necessities like toilet paper, cough drops, and tissues. That way, you won't need to leave the house in case of quarantine.

Talk to your children.

Your child has probably heard about coronavirus on the playground. But since his classmates aren’t the most reliable sources of information, it’s important that you maintain age-appropriate communication about the disease. Let your child know that you’re available for questions, and answer his inquiries honestly (but there’s no need to scare him unnecessarily). This comic from NPR is a nice conversation starter.