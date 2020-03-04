Happy, Healthy Kids

From food to sick days, keep day-to-day life simple and all natural for your whole family.

Most Recent

4 Meditations for Latino Kids to Help Them Find Inner Peace
Give your child the tools to handle stress, manage difficult feelings, and build self-esteem with these activities from Latino mindfulness experts.
How to Raise an Authentic Kid
When children act like their true selves, they experience increased happiness, improved self-esteem, and better relationships. Here’s how to teach authenticity during early childhood. 
Is Elderberry Really Good for Kids? Here’s What Parents Need to Know
Elderberry syrup has long been used to treat the common cold, the dreaded flu, and other illnesses. Thinking of trying it? Here are the biggest benefits and how to use it safely for kids.
3 Everyday Situations That Seem Like No Big Deal But Can Be Traumatic for Kids
Moving to a new house or having an injury may seem like minor situations, but events like these can still be traumatic for kids if not handled right. These are the things parents can do to step in and help.
How Meditation Helps My 3-Year-Old Get Through Tough Situations
I introduced my toddler to meditation hoping it might help her fall asleep easier. It worked. But a year later, meditating with my daughter has helped her in more ways than I initially expected.
I’m a Dad and I Run Amazon Kids & Family: Here’s What I Think About Kids and Screen Time
In order to set the right limits for their kids, parents need to work to understand what draws kids to screens and what keeps them there.
Advertisement

More Happy, Healthy Kids

How to Get Your Child to Go to Therapy
If you've decided your child could benefit from therapy, you should approach the subject carefully, and differently depending on your child's age.
6 Mindfulness and Meditation Apps for Kids
These six apps can help your child control stress and emotions, stay focused, and improve mental well-being.
12 Ways Families Can Stay Active After School
8 Ways to Keep Children Active and Healthy on Vacation
How to Motivate Your Kids to Be Active
The Amazing Story of One Girl Who Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 8

Congress Fails to Fund Health Insurance for 9 Million Children

The funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides low-cost health insurance for 9 million low- and middle-income children and pregnant women, has lapsed. 

All Happy, Healthy Kids

6 Mindfulness Activities You Can Do as a Family
How Young Is Too Young to Specialize in One Sport?
7 Doctor-Approved Home Remedies for Your Family
How Much Do You Really Need to Know About Your Kids' Poop?
Are Coffee Shop Drinks Safe for Kids?
Kristen Bell on Why Parents Need to Step Up for Kids' Health
Sleuthing Out Sugar on Labels
How to Tame Your Kid's Sweet Tooth in 30 Days
Can More Motherly Love at a Young Age Make Your Kids Smarter?
Is Your Child as Healthy as You Were at His Age?
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
Why Your Pediatrician Might Ask About Your Paycheck
Study: Mindfulness Might Help Prevent Childhood Obesity
Why "Playing Like a Girl" is a Good Thing
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
Is Your Family Getting Enough Exercise?
8 Simple Rules for Raising a Healthy Kid
How an Iraq War Veteran Saved a Boy's Life 5 Years After Doing a Good Deed
Why and How to Teach Your Kids Mindfulness
Even 3 Minutes of Walking Helps Kids' Health: Study
Parental Leave Isn't Just About Parents: Why It Makes a Difference to Our Kids' Health
How Wireless Devices Can Be Dangerous for Your Family
Is a Little Dirt Good for Kids?
Young Children Behave Better When They Have a Consistent Bedtime
The 7 Reasons Your Kid Needs Sleep
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com