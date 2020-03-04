Fever

If your child's body temperature is over 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, she has a fever. Learn what to do if your child has a fever, what over-the-counter medications to store in your medicine cabinet, and more.

32-Year-Old Mom Dies from Sepsis Just Days After Giving Birth to Third Child
A 32-year-old mother from Connecticut has died just days after giving birth to her third child, and now thousands of donors are sending funds to help her grieving family in their time of need.
5 Things to Know About Fevers and How to Handle Them, From a Pediatrician Parent
If you’re about to freak out over a temp of 102°F, take a deep breath and remember this smart advice from Michael Steiner, M.D., a dad of two and associate professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.
7 Kids' Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
Parents, here's your guide for which symptoms require immediate medical attention—and what the symptoms might mean.
The Dos and Don'ts of Fighting a Fever
Should you really feed a cold and starve a fever? We asked doctors what you should (and shouldn't) do the next time your child’s temperature rises. 
Signs of Fever in Babies and Children
You can’t always tell if your child has a fever by feeling his forehead or body. Here are the most common signs of fever in babies, toddlers, and children.
How to Take a Baby's Temperature
Think your baby might have a fever? Learn how to take their temperature with different types of thermometers, including rectal, forehead, ear, and armpit.
Toddler Fever Fears: A Guide for Treating Fever in Kids
You can't take chances when your toddler or child has a fever, but you shouldn't panic either. We'll explain what to look for so you can stay calm—and help her feel better fast.
Scarlet Fever Symptoms and Treatment
A throat infection, high fever, and a body rash are signs of scarlet fever. Identify more symptoms and learn how to give the proper treatment.
7 Types of Thermometers: The Best Way To Take a Temperature
Benefits of Having a Fever
