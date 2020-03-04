Eye Infections

First Aid for 5 Common Eye Ouches
Here's how to handle everything from itchy eyes to an eye injury, including what to treat at home and when to go to the hospital.
Pinkeye Symptoms and Treatment
Signs of pinkeye usually include a swollen, red, and watery eye. Learn how to prevent and treat signs of conjunctivitis.
Eye Infection Basics
One in four school-age children has a vision problem that needs correcting, so don't take good eyesight for granted. Read on for the latest information on common infections.