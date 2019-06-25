Eye & Vision Problems

Boy's Severe Headaches Lead to Rare Eye Disease Diagnosis
Baylen's headaches were so debilitating, he often had to miss school. But soon after a routine back-to-school eye exam, Baylen was diagnosed with keratoconus, a rare eye disease that is often underdiagnosed.Read More
4 Myths About Your Kid's Eyes, Debunked
So is it really bad for your kid to sit too close to the TV? Our expert explains what you should believe when it comes to protecting your kid’s eyes.Read More
Why This Store Clerk Is the Everyday Hero Special Needs Families Dream Of
When a grocery store clerk graciously helped her blind, autistic daughter through a meltdown, this mom shared her gratitude in a heartfelt Facebook post.Read More
Just Try Not to Smile! Special Glasses Help This Cute Baby See Mom for the First Time
Watch this adorable video of a baby with oculocutaneous albinism see his mom for the first time with the help of special glasses.Read More
Pinkeye Symptoms and Treatment
Signs of pinkeye usually include a swollen, red, and watery eye. Learn how to prevent and treat signs of conjunctivitis.Read More
Eye Infection Basics
One in four school-age children has a vision problem that needs correcting, so don't take good eyesight for granted. Read on for the latest information on common infections.Read More