Jennifer Garner's Always-Sold-Out KN95 Mask Is Finally Back in Stock — and Available in Kids' Sizes, Too
In the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to be up to date on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s best practices to keep your family safe—starting with masks. Following the wake of the Omicron variant, KN95 and N95 masks have been dubbed the most effective facial coverings for minimizing one's exposure thanks to their multi-layer construction and protective fit. Subsequently, the search for quality-made KN95 masks has intensified, resulting in widespread stock shortages across FDA-approved brands and retailers. This certainly rings true for Evolvetogether and their celebrity-loved face masks, which have sold out several times during the pandemic.
But don't fret, we have good news: Evolvetogether just had a massive restock! Today, the eco-friendly brand's best-selling kids' KN95 mask in the color navy is officially back in stock, as well as several high-performing KN95 masks options for adults, too. The children-sized disposable face masks come in a set of five and are priced at $14.95. Based on previous restocks, you can bet that they won't be available for long, so you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP.
To buy: Evolvetogether Santorini Kids KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Apart from being spotted on the faces of Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gabrielle Union, Katie Holmes, and more A-list parents, the Evolvetogether masks are a fan favorite for their comfortable-yet-protective design. The four-layer FDA-registered mask uses a double filtration system to reduce exposure to up to 95 percent of bacterial and viral infections, and it does so while still maintaining a lightweight and breathable feel. No-tug ear loops, a hidden nose bridge, and a flat profile ensure a protective, face-hugging fit without creating discomfort or the dreaded duck face. Plus, the masks are water-resistant and made from hypoallergenic and latex-free materials.
As of right now, the navy color is the only kids' KN95 mask set that's been restocked, but that's not to say the brand won't follow suit with its other popular black, pink, beige, and white color options. If your child's PPE collection needs instant replenishing, there are plenty of standard disposable face masks available, which come in packs of seven, 12, and 30, as well as fun colors like pink, green, gray, black, and white. There's even a 35-piece variety set and a 42-piece family set, which includes adult sizes so everyone's covered.
To buy: Evolvetogether Cairo Kids KN95 Mask, $19.20 for a set of 12; evolvetogether.com.
Like the KN95s, these everyday masks have a medical-grade multi-layer construction that filters up to 90 percent of bacteria, viruses, allergens, and pollution. Additionally, they're lightweight, breathable, and made from hypoallergenic and latex-free materials, and have an adjustable fit for optimal protection.
Keep scrolling to explore the other Evolvetogether KN95 masks that were restocked. Below, you'll find colorful adult options that will keep you protected, too.
Related Items
Evolvetogether Marrakech KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Marrakech KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Evolvetogether Copenhagen KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Khaki KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Evolvetogether Mount Fuji KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Mount Fuji KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Evolvetogether Santorini KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Santorini KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Evolvetogether Manú KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Manú KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.
Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 Mask
To buy: Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 Mask, $14.95 for a set of five; evolvetogether.com.