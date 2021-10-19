This Popular Face Mask Brand Is Raising Money for Breast Cancer Research With Very Cute Pink KN95s

When we wear face masks in public spaces, we are doing two great things for public health at once: protecting ourselves and protecting others. What if we could add a third accomplishment to that list? Evolvetogether—maker of the favorite face masks of celebs like Jennifer Garner, as well as Parents.com editors—is making it easy for us to help others, too. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company is selling limited-edition pink KN95 masks for kids and adults, as well as its popular pleated disposable face masks.