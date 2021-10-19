This Popular Face Mask Brand Is Raising Money for Breast Cancer Research With Very Cute Pink KN95s
When we wear face masks in public spaces, we are doing two great things for public health at once: protecting ourselves and protecting others. What if we could add a third accomplishment to that list? Evolvetogether—maker of the favorite face masks of celebs like Jennifer Garner, as well as Parents.com editors—is making it easy for us to help others, too. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company is selling limited-edition pink KN95 masks for kids and adults, as well as its popular pleated disposable face masks.
We're not so keen on the way some brands and organizations will slap on something pink in October and talk a lot about supporting breast cancer awareness without doing much about it. But the Evolvetogether effort feels different. For one thing, the company has pledged to donate 10 percent of the purchase price of each of its Kos and Cairo masks to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Yes, that's purchase price, not profit, and it's already added up to $30,000 as of Sunday, October 17.
"Together, we can donate $80,000 to fund 1,600 hours of research," an email from the brand told customers.
Given that people with cancer and cancer survivors have been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, this combination of missions seems appropriate, too.
To buy: Cairo Kids' Pink Face Masks (12-pack), $19.20; evolvetogether.com.
Buying these masks isn't an entirely selfless act. They are a very attractive shade of bold pink, and the kids' set of 12 three-ply Cairo masks also comes with two sheets of nontoxic decals. Kids can personalize their masks with faces, rockets, dogs, hearts, flowers, and more. You may even want to steal a couple of those for your own mask.
Beyond aesthetics, these masks offer some solid, multi-layer protection against COVID-19. The Cairo mask for kids has three layers: one water-resistant outer layer, one meltblown inner layer, and a nonwoven, absorbent interior layer. The Cairo for adults has an extra inner meltblown layer for a total PFE (particle filtration efficiency) of 95 percent or greater. The five-layer KN95 Kos mask for kids, available later this month, has two water-resistant outer layers, two meltblown inner layers, and a soft interior layer, all providing a PFE of 95 percent or better. The Kos KN95 for adults has one outer layer, two meltblown layers, and three interior layers for a 95 percent PFE.
To buy: Kos Pink KN95 Adult Face Masks (7-pack), $18.75; evolvetogether.com.
As with all other Evolvetogether masks, the location names have significance here. According to the site, the ancient Egyptians were the first to discover breast cancer, hence the Cairo name and the printed coordinates of that city's Museum of Egyptian Antiquities. Kos masks bear the coordinates of the Tree of Hippocrates in Kos, Greece, where the so-called Father of Medicine once taught—under an ancestor of that very tree.
That's a lot of symbolism for a face mask, but really, all you need to know is that your money is going toward a healthier future for everyone, even as you're keeping your kids healthy right now.