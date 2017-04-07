12 Best Eczema Products for Babies to Soothe Sensitive Skin
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition among infants and children. For relief, try these eczema creams, body washes, lotions, and even pajamas specifically developed for your baby's sensitive skin.
Best Skin Balm
One Parents editor swears by Lavido Thera Intensive Skin Balm for her son’s flare-ups. It’s made of shea butter with distilled tea tree and lavender oils. If your baby is in extreme discomfort, you’ll want to see a pediatrician to talk prescription-cream options—but this can be a helpful preventive measure.
Best Baby Pajamas
Designed to stop your little one from scratching instead of sleeping, the cotton Mustela Stelatopia Skin Soothing Baby Pajamas are infused with microcapsules of the brand’s signature eczema soother. The effect lasts through 20 washes.
Best For Daily Use
Cetaphil's Baby Eczema Calming Lotion was developed to help strengthen skin's moisture barrier, which is generally weakened in those suffering from eczema. Apply the lotion daily to relieve itchy sensations and moisturize the skin. As a paraben-free, fragrance-free option, this lotion will provide long-lasting relief for your baby's eczema.
Best For Immediate Relief
If using a steroidal cream or ointment is something you'd like to avoid, consider this organically made eczema treatment. Providing both immediate and long-term relief, this natural cream can be used on the face or body. Elizabeth Parker's Baby Eczema Cream works throughout the skin for six to eight hours after each application. Bonus: It can be used for diaper rashes, bug bites, and more! If disposable diapers are irritating your baby, learn the basics of cloth diapering.
Best Laundry Detergent
Wash your baby’s clothes in this gentle soap to minimize sensitivity to fabrics. The plant-based, seven-ingredient ECOS Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergent is approved for all ages.
Best For Bath Time
Bathing is one of the best ways to replenish baby's dry skin. Add a few drops of bath oil to the tub for an extra boost of moisture. Your little ones will enjoy splashing and soaking with Burt's Bees Lemon & Vitamin E Bath and Body Oil. The refreshing oil can also be applied to the rash after bath time to help nourish the skin. Keep bath time fun and safe with these baby bath time safety tips.
Best For Hair
To help ease the irritation of baby's skin condition, consider switching the shampoo and body wash you're using during bath time. Made organically and gluten-free, California Baby's Therapuetic Relief Eczema Shampoo & Bodywash is composed of oatmeal. The naturally balanced wash protects and heals cracked and irritated skin. Since this oatmeal-based wash doubles as shampoo and bodywash, it's a double win.
Best For Laundry
Many eczema cases are developed from an allergy, so switching to a hypoallergenic detergent could be the solution to ease your child's irritation. The Honest Company's laundry detergent is free of harsh chemicals, making it the perfect option for babies and children with sensitive skin. This gentle detergent removes stubborn stains but has a neutral pH balance, so it won't irritate baby's skin. Unsure how to relieve your infant's itchy skin? Read one mom's plan for treating her baby's eczema.
Best For Face Cleansing
This cleansing cream is part of Mustela's recently launched eczema-prone skin care line. Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Cream is a plant-based product with ingredients that prevent water loss in the skin. Gently massage the cleanser on the cheeks or other eczema-prone areas during bath time.
Best For Soaking Skin
Unlike soaps that can strip baby's skin of moisture, Aveeno's bath treatment is formulated with oatmeal to restore your child's moisture barrier. The powder creates a milky consistency once in water, offering a therapeutic treatment for eczema and other skin rashes caused by poison ivy or bug bites. The bath treatment both cleanses and soothes without using any harsh chemicals to relieve baby's sensitive skin. Soak baby in the formula for 15 to 30 minutes before patting them dry to leave a layer of the treatment on the skin.
Best For Effective Hydration
Babies with eczema have low levels of important fatty acids that help retain moisture. Luckily, using natural products like pure avocado oil can help replenish the skin. Apply Beauty Aura's oil on the inflamed area and let it soak into the epidermal layer of the skin for 15 minutes. Then, apply a layer of a lotion or cream to lock in the moisture. Your child's rash may not be eczema. Learn how to identify different types of rashes.
Best For Locking In Moisture
Aquaphor's Baby Healing Ointment is a multipurpose product that can be used on anything from eczema and chapped cheeks to cuts and bug bites. Panthenol and glycerin are the ingredients that moisturize, nourish, and protect the skin. Apply this healing ointment over a layer of avocado oil or alone for instant eczema relief.